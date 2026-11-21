Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EU and Indonesia signed ambitious free trade deal after 10 years.

Agreement reduces trade barriers, attracting investment in key sectors.

Tariffs on 98% of EU exports eliminated, benefiting both economies.

Deal addresses sustainability, palm oil concerns through specific protocols.

The European Union and Indonesia signed a free trade deal on Saturday, describing it as a new chapter in economic relations between the two sides.

"This is one of the most ambitious deals the European Union has concluded in Asia," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said at the signing ceremony on Saturday.

"Together, we represent a market of 730 million people," she added.

The Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the additional Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) are designed to reduce trade barriers and attract investment in strategic sectors such as electric vehicles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

The agreement comes after almost 10 years of negotiations and is part of a wider series of trade deals by the EU.

'Keeping the doors open when others are closing theirs'

The bloc hopes to reduce its reliance on individual economic partners as trade with both China and the US has become more difficult in recent years.

Von der Leyen also stressed the importance of international cooperation, saying that "in a time when others are closing their doors, we keep ours open."

The deal sees tariffs on about 98% of EU exports to Indonesia to be done away with. The EU estimates that European companies could save more than €600 million (around €658 million) per year.

"The benefits for our exporters are concrete and measurable," Indonesian Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said, hailing a "new chapter" in economic relations with the EU. He said the deal would benefit his country’s main exports to Europe, including palm oil, footwear and textiles.

Palm oil and deforestation had been major stumbling blocks during the negotiations, and the agreement includes mechanisms for cooperation on regulatory and sustainability issues as well as a dedicated protocol on palm oil to address environmental concerns.

The EU parliament is now expected to greenlight the deal while Indonesian authorities will also complete the ratification process so it can enter into force in 2027.