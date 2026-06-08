S Africa announces migration review amid xenophobic attacks, diplomatic fallouts

Johannesburg, Jun 7 (PTI): South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced far-reaching plans to address migration amid ongoing xenophobic attacks on nationals from other African countries.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation in a live TV broadcast, acknowledging that South Africans were not wrong in their views that foreign nationals were taking over jobs from the 68 per cent of the unemployed local citizens and putting a strain on facilities such as hospitals and schools.

“Over recent months, South Africans from every walk of life have raised concerns about migration and illegal immigration. These concerns are being expressed in our communities, our workplaces, our schools, our clinics and across social media platforms.

“Many South Africans are asking difficult but legitimate questions. These concerns are real. They deserve to be heard. They deserve to be addressed,” Ramaphosa said as he outlined plans to stem illegal migration, while firmly drawing a line against vigilantism and xenophobic violence.

In recent weeks, vigilante groups have been stopping people, including some South African citizens, insisting on seeing their identity documents.

Ramaphosa noted that weaknesses in the management of migration, instances of corruption and gaps in the systems have undermined public confidence. He admitted that illegal migration, if unchecked, poses a risk to South Africa's security, stability and economic progress.

The president said that undocumented migration routes are increasingly intersecting with sophisticated criminal syndicates involved in trafficking, extortion, drugs, and illegal mining.

He said a core pillar of the newly approved National Action Plan is an aggressive focus on the domestic labour market and businesses that fuel illegal immigration by bypassing national labour standards, with unscrupulous business owners who deliberately hire undocumented individuals to depress wages.

"There are businesses in our country that employ undocumented immigrants because their legal status means that they cannot stand up for their rights," Ramaphosa said.

He emphasised that stronger action would be taken against such businesses that pay fines and continue to flout the laws.

Legislative changes would also empower the state to introduce strict sector-specific maximum quotas for hiring foreign nationals.

Ramaphosa promised that law enforcement and border authorities will immediately step up targeted workplace inspections and deportations.

Other steps of the plan include dedicated courts to rapidly process immigration law violations and eliminate backlogs in deportations; increasing funding for drones to patrol the long borders with neighbouring states; and employment of thousands more labour inspectors to rout out illegal employment.

Ramaphosa strongly condemned the rise of xenophobia, tribalism, and unlawful civilian groupings that have attempted to enforce immigration laws independently.

"The responsibility for enforcing immigration laws rests with the state and the state alone. No other person is allowed, for example, to confront someone in the street to demand proof of nationality,” he said.

Hinting at the use of social media to stir these tensions, Ramaphosa said: “We will not be fooled or influenced by social media campaigns that spread misinformation, fake news and lies about foreign nationals." The rise in targeted community protests and threats of violence has sent shockwaves through the region, prompting a few African governments to coordinate the repatriation of their vulnerable citizens from South African cities and to call in diplomatic representatives in their capitals to express their dissatisfaction with the situation.

Ramaphosa tried to address this diplomatic fallout, insisting that South Africa’s domestic stability remains fundamentally linked to regional cooperation.

"South Africa's future is inseparable from the future of the African continent," he said, adding that high-level special envoys are to be dispatched to African neighbours to communicate the rationale behind the enforcement measures and protect critical diplomatic ties.

Ramaphosa ended his address with a reconciliatory note on respect and recognition of human rights.

“South Africa is committed to protect, uphold and advance the human rights of all people in our country, whether citizens or foreign nationals. The challenge we have is that some people have migrated to our country irregularly and are here illegally. South Africa has a right to implement policies and measures that prevent irregular migration.

"We expect foreign nationals to respect our laws. We therefore need to respect them ourselves. We can protect our borders while protecting human dignity,” Ramaphosa said. PTI FH GRS GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)