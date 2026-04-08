Iran Thanks Pakistan PM Sharif, Munir For Ceasefire: 'Grateful'

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US-Iran Ceasefire: Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, a major development has emerged. US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire, temporarily halting hostilities between the two sides.

During this period, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a statement thanking Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir for their efforts in promoting peace in the region. He said both leaders played an important role in attempting to de-escalate tensions.

Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: pic.twitter.com/cEtBNCLnWT — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2026

Araghchi also noted that Pakistan had conveyed a message of goodwill, which, along with a proposal for dialogue from the US, helped shape the ceasefire decision. Washington had reportedly presented a 15-point proposal, while Iran responded with a 10-point framework. The US has indicated its willingness to use Iran’s proposal as a basis for further negotiations.

Iran’s Security Council Statement

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council stated that if attacks against Iran are completely halted, its armed forces would also suspend defensive operations. This suggests that maintaining peace will depend equally on both sides.

The council also emphasised that during the ceasefire period, maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be kept secure in coordination with Iran’s military and considering technical constraints. The route is globally significant as a major channel for oil transportation.

What the Ceasefire Means

The Iran-US ceasefire implies a temporary pause in attacks from both sides at a time when tensions were running high. The move, seen as a bilateral understanding, is expected to open the door for dialogue and could help ease the situation in the coming days.