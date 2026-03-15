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HomeNewsWorldIran Says 'No Problem' With Mojtaba Khamenei After Trump's 'Alive But Damaged' Claim

Iran Says 'No Problem' With Mojtaba Khamenei After Trump's 'Alive But Damaged' Claim

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has not been seen in public since an airstrike killed his father and former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other family members.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said there was “no problem” with Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, days after US President Donald Trump suggested he had been “damaged” during recent strikes.

The 56-year-old leader has not appeared in public since an airstrike that killed his father and former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with other family members.

Iranian officials have earlier confirmed that the new leader was injured in the attack but have not provided further details.

"There is no problem with the new supreme leader. He sent his message yesterday, and he will perform his duties," Araghchi told a news channel.

Trump Claims Mojtaba 'Alive But Damaged'

Trump had said on Thursday that he believed Mojtaba Khamenei was still alive but had been injured in the strikes.

"I think he probably is (alive). I think he is damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form, you know," he told Fox News.

A day later, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said he believed Khamenei had been wounded and possibly disfigured.

"We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured," he said at a press conference.

Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge In First Statement

In his first public message since assuming leadership, Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge the deaths caused by the war involving the United States and Israel.

"A limited amount of this revenge has so far taken concrete form, but until it is fully achieved, this case will remain among our priorities," Khamenei said in a statement read out by a presenter on state TV.

"We will seek compensation from the enemy, and if they refuse, we will take as much of their property as we determine, and if that is not possible, we will destroy the same amount of his property," he added. 

Khamenei also reiterated that Iran would keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and warned neighbouring countries hosting US bases that they could face attacks if those facilities remained operational.

The United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28 that killed 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran later responded with strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations hosting American military bases.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, injured?

Iranian officials have confirmed the new leader was injured, and Iran's Foreign Minister stated there are no problems and he will perform his duties. US officials have also suggested he is wounded.

What did Mojtaba Khamenei say in his first public statement?

Mojtaba Khamenei vowed revenge for the deaths caused by the war involving the US and Israel. He stated that seeking compensation or destroying enemy property are priorities until revenge is fully achieved.

What was the nature of the recent strikes involving Iran, the US, and Israel?

The United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that killed the former Supreme Leader. Iran responded with strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations hosting American military bases.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates Israel Iran Conflict Mojtaba Khamenei Iran War
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