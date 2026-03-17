Menaka Guruswamy is a senior advocate and the first openly LGBTQ+ individual elected to the Indian Parliament, securing a Rajya Sabha seat with the All India Trinamool Congress.
Rajya Sabha Polls: Who Is Menaka Guruswamy? Senior Advocate Makes History As First Openly Queer MP
Menaka Guruswamy, a prominent constitutional lawyer and the first openly LGBTQ individual, has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from the All India Trinamool Congress.
Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy has made history by becoming the first openly LGBTQ individual to be elected as a Member of Parliament, after securing a Rajya Sabha seat on a ticket from the All India Trinamool Congress.
Alongside Guruswamy, several other candidates from the Trinamool Congress were elected to the Rajya Sabha. These include Rajeev Kumar, Babul Supriyo and Koel Mallick.
Her entry into Parliament marks a significant moment for representation and inclusivity in Indian politics, drawing attention to her long-standing work in constitutional law and human rights.
Legal Career and Landmark Contributions
Guruswamy is widely regarded as a leading constitutional expert and has represented the state of West Bengal as well as the Trinamool Congress in several high-profile legal battles. These include recent cases linked to the SIR issue and the IPAC-ED raid matters.
Her work extends beyond India. She has advised global organisations such as the United Nations Development Fund and the UNICEF, including its South Sudan operations, on issues related to international human rights law. She has also contributed to constitution-making efforts in Nepal.
Academic Excellence and Global Experience
Guruswamy’s academic journey reflects a strong international foundation. She studied at University of Oxford, Harvard Law School and the National Law School of India University.
Between 2017 and 2019, she served as the B.R. Ambedkar Research Scholar and Lecturer in Law at Columbia Law School, where she taught constitutional design in post-conflict democracies. Earlier in her career, she also practised law in New York as an associate.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Menaka Guruswamy?
What is Menaka Guruswamy's legal background?
Guruswamy is a renowned constitutional expert who has represented West Bengal and the Trinamool Congress in significant legal cases. She has also advised international organizations like the UN Development Fund and UNICEF.
Where did Menaka Guruswamy study?
She has an international academic background, having studied at the University of Oxford, Harvard Law School, and the National Law School of India University.
Has Menaka Guruswamy taught or lectured before entering Parliament?
Yes, she was a B.R. Ambedkar Research Scholar and Lecturer at Columbia Law School, teaching constitutional design. She also practiced law in New York.