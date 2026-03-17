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Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy has made history by becoming the first openly LGBTQ individual to be elected as a Member of Parliament, after securing a Rajya Sabha seat on a ticket from the All India Trinamool Congress.

Alongside Guruswamy, several other candidates from the Trinamool Congress were elected to the Rajya Sabha. These include Rajeev Kumar, Babul Supriyo and Koel Mallick.

Her entry into Parliament marks a significant moment for representation and inclusivity in Indian politics, drawing attention to her long-standing work in constitutional law and human rights.

Legal Career and Landmark Contributions

Guruswamy is widely regarded as a leading constitutional expert and has represented the state of West Bengal as well as the Trinamool Congress in several high-profile legal battles. These include recent cases linked to the SIR issue and the IPAC-ED raid matters.

Her work extends beyond India. She has advised global organisations such as the United Nations Development Fund and the UNICEF, including its South Sudan operations, on issues related to international human rights law. She has also contributed to constitution-making efforts in Nepal.

Academic Excellence and Global Experience

Guruswamy’s academic journey reflects a strong international foundation. She studied at University of Oxford, Harvard Law School and the National Law School of India University.

Between 2017 and 2019, she served as the B.R. Ambedkar Research Scholar and Lecturer in Law at Columbia Law School, where she taught constitutional design in post-conflict democracies. Earlier in her career, she also practised law in New York as an associate.