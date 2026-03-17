CBSE Issues Warning To Board Evaluators Over Social Media Posts, Legal Action Likely

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a strong warning to evaluators involved in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, cautioning them against sharing confidential information on social media. Officials said that any such activity could invite strict disciplinary as well as legal action.

The warning comes after the board noticed several instances where individuals associated with the evaluation process posted their views and experiences online, raising concerns about the impact on the examination system.

"It has come to the notice of the board that certain individuals engaged in the evaluation process of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are posting comments, opinions and experiences on social media platforms. Many of these posts are misleading, factually incorrect, and have the potential to create confusion and spread rumours among stakeholders," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"It has come to the notice of the board that certain individuals engaged in the evaluation process of Class 10 and 12 examinations are posting comments, opinions and experiences on social media platforms. Many of these posts are misleading, factually incorrect, and have the potential to create confusion and spread rumours among stakeholders," he added.

Confidentiality Rules Must Be Followed Strictly

The board reiterated that the evaluation process is highly confidential and governed by strict guidelines. Any breach of these rules, including sharing personal experiences or opinions online, is not permitted.

"Sharing any misleading information, experiences or opinions related to evaluation on public platforms is strictly prohibited. Any attempt to spread rumours or misrepresent facts on social media is a violation of professional conduct and may invite disciplinary action.

"Teachers are advised to exercise restraint and uphold the integrity of the examination system. The board expects all evaluators to maintain confidentiality, dignity, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties," he said.

Warning of Disciplinary and Legal Consequences

CBSE has made it clear that violations of these instructions will be treated seriously. The board stressed that maintaining the credibility and transparency of the examination process is a shared responsibility, especially for those directly involved in evaluation work.

Officials underlined that any attempt to circulate unverified or misleading information could harm students, parents, and the wider academic community. As a result, evaluators have been urged to strictly adhere to professional standards and avoid any activity that could compromise the system’s integrity.

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