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HomeNewsWorldKabul Attack: Viral Videos Show Massive Explosion; 400 Dead As Pakistan Denies Targeting Hospital

Kabul Attack: Viral Videos Show Massive Explosion; 400 Dead As Pakistan Denies Targeting Hospital

Taliban claims hundreds killed/injured, accusing Pakistan of deliberately targeting civilians. Pakistan denies striking the hospital, stating "precision airstrikes" targeted militant infrastructure.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
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Videos purportedly showing a massive explosion at a hospital in Kabul have surfaced online, intensifying scrutiny of recent airstrikes amid the escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The footage, widely circulated on the social media platform X, shows towering flames and thick plumes of smoke rising into the night sky. In separate clips, security personnel can be seen using flashlights to recover bodies, while firefighters battle to contain the blaze.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Kabul Cites Hospital Strike

An Afghan Taliban spokesperson claimed that at least 400 people were killed and over 250 were injured in the strike, describing it as one of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan in recent memory.

Deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said in a post on X that the strike hit a 2,000-bed hospital in Kabul at around 9 pm local time.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure.

“We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity,” he wrote.

Islamabad Rejects Allegations, Calls Strikes ‘Precision Operations’

Pakistan has firmly denied striking a hospital.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, identified as Mosharraf Zaidi, dismissed the accusations, stating that no medical facility had been targeted in Kabul.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the military conducted “precision airstrikes” aimed at military installations in Kabul and in Nangarhar Province.

According to him, the operation destroyed “technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities” at two locations in the capital. He maintained that all strikes were carefully directed at sites allegedly used to support militant groups.

Tensions Deepen as Conflict Escalates

The latest developments come against the backdrop of rising tensions between the two countries. Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of failing to act against groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which it says operates from Afghan territory. The Taliban-led government has denied those claims.

The strikes mark a significant escalation in hostilities, raising concerns over the stability of the fragile ceasefire along the 2,600-kilometre border.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kabul according to online videos?

Videos circulating online show a large explosion at a hospital in Kabul with flames and smoke. Security personnel were seen recovering bodies, and firefighters were attempting to control the blaze.

What casualties are reported from the Kabul incident?

An Afghan Taliban spokesperson claimed at least 400 people were killed and over 250 injured. The Afghan health ministry stated 200 people were killed and hundreds injured.

What is Afghanistan's accusation against Pakistan?

Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, specifically a 2,000-bed hospital, calling it a crime against humanity.

How has Pakistan responded to the accusations?

Pakistan has denied striking a hospital, stating they conducted 'precision airstrikes' targeting military installations and facilities used to support militant groups.

What is the context of the recent conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan?

Tensions are rising due to Pakistan's accusations of Afghanistan harboring militant groups. These airstrikes represent a significant escalation in hostilities.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
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Kabul Pakistan Afghanistan
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