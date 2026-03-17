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U.S. President Donald Trump issued one of his strongest warnings toward Cuba on Monday, suggesting Washington could potentially “take” the island as it struggles through a nationwide blackout that has plunged millions into darkness. The outage, described by Cuba’s power authority as a complete shutdown of the national grid, has left nearly 10 million residents without electricity and intensified concerns over the country’s deepening energy crisis.

The blackout comes at a time when Cuba is grappling with severe fuel shortages and economic strain, conditions that analysts say have pushed the island’s already fragile power system to the brink.

Nationwide Blackout Exposes Energy Emergency

Authorities in Havana reported that the collapse of the national grid triggered widespread power outages across the island, affecting homes, businesses, and essential services. The crisis has worsened after Cuba’s oil imports sharply declined in recent months.

Cuba has not received a major oil shipment for roughly three months, forcing strict fuel rationing and bringing large parts of the economy to a halt, reported Reuters. The shortage followed Washington’s move to halt Venezuelan oil flows to the island after the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, cutting off Havana’s primary energy supply.

With aging infrastructure and limited fuel reserves, the country’s electrical system has struggled to maintain stable supply, leading to increasingly frequent outages before the total grid collapse.

Trump’s Remarks Escalate Tensions

Speaking at the White House, Trump delivered a striking statement about the island’s future. He said, reported Agence France-Presse: “I do believe I’ll be…having the honor of taking Cuba. Whether I free it, take it — think I could do anything I want with it. They’re a very weakened nation right now.”

The president also described Cuba as “a failed nation” with “no oil, no nothing,” while acknowledging that the island has “nice land.”

His comments represent one of the most direct signals yet that Washington could consider more aggressive action toward the Caribbean nation. Analysts note that previous U.S. administrations have criticized Cuba’s communist government but stopped short of suggesting any takeover or direct intervention, as per reports.

Diplomatic Talks Continue Despite Standoff

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed last week that discussions with Washington are underway as Havana seeks relief from the worsening crisis. However, he stressed that any agreement must respect the country’s independence and political system.

Trump also acknowledged the ongoing dialogue but indicated that other geopolitical priorities remain ahead.

A Historic Flashpoint In U.S.–Cuba Relations

The remarks mark a sharp escalation in the already strained relationship between Washington and Havana. While the United States has maintained decades of sanctions and political pressure against Cuba, direct military action has largely been avoided since agreements reached after the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.