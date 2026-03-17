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HomeElectionTrinamool Congress To Go Solo In Assam Elections; Sushmita Dev Announces 51-Seat Bid, Snubs Cong Alliance

Trinamool Congress To Go Solo In Assam Elections; Sushmita Dev Announces 51-Seat Bid, Snubs Cong Alliance

TMC to contest 51 seats in Assam alone, ruling out Congress alliance as Sushmita Dev targets BJP ahead of April 9 Assembly polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced it will contest 51 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections, choosing to fight independently and ruling out any alliance with the Congress. The decision was confirmed on Monday by party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who said the party is focused on defeating the ruling BJP while expanding its footprint in the Northeast.

Addressing a press conference, Dev made it clear that the TMC would not be part of any Congress-led opposition bloc, even as she expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s exclusion from such platforms despite its growing presence in Assam.

TMC Charts Independent Course In Assam

Dev stated that while the party will not align with the Congress, it will also avoid directly contesting seats where candidates from the Congress alliance are already in the fray. At the same time, she indicated that the TMC is open to partnerships with smaller regional parties to strengthen its position.

She revealed that 78 aspirants have applied for tickets across the 51 constituencies the party plans to contest. The final list of candidates is expected to be announced on March 18 after receiving approval from the central leadership.

The move signals the party’s intent to establish itself as a significant political force in Assam rather than playing a secondary role within a broader coalition.

BJP Targeted Over Campaign & Governance

Taking aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dev accused the ruling party of using official visits as a cover for election campaigning. She pointed to recent trips by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that their engagements in Assam were strategically timed to influence voters.

Modi inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects between March 13 and 14, followed by Shah’s participation in a youth conference and party meetings on March 15. Dev noted that the Election Commission announced the poll schedule shortly after these events concluded.

She also criticized the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming it has failed to fulfill nearly 80 percent of its promises. According to her, the implementation of the Assam Accord remains incomplete, and eviction drives in the state have been carried out without adhering to proper legal procedures.

Local Issues, Community Concerns In Focus

TMC leader Dulu Ahmed echoed the party’s stance, reiterating that the BJP remains its principal political rival. He chose not to comment on the controversy involving singer Zubeen Garg, stating that doing so could politicize the matter unnecessarily.

Ahmed emphasized that the party would focus on key regional concerns, including the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community and issues affecting Adivasi groups. He said these matters would be taken up at the national level if the party secures a strong mandate.

TMC Eyes Expansion In The Northeast

With this announcement, the Trinamool Congress has positioned itself as an independent contender in Assam’s political landscape. The party’s decision to go solo reflects its broader strategy to expand beyond West Bengal and establish a foothold in the Northeast.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats will the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) contest in Assam?

The AITC will contest 51 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections. They have chosen to fight independently and have ruled out any alliance with the Congress.

Will the AITC form an alliance with the Congress in Assam?

No, the AITC will not form an alliance with the Congress. They are focused on defeating the ruling BJP and expanding their footprint independently.

What are the AITC's main criticisms of the BJP-led government in Assam?

The AITC criticizes the BJP for using official visits for election campaigning and failing to fulfill promises. They also point to incomplete Assam Accord implementation and improper eviction drives.

What local issues will the AITC focus on in Assam?

The AITC will focus on key regional concerns such as the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community and issues affecting Adivasi groups.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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Assam Trinamool COngress .TMC
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