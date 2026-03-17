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The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced it will contest 51 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections, choosing to fight independently and ruling out any alliance with the Congress. The decision was confirmed on Monday by party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, who said the party is focused on defeating the ruling BJP while expanding its footprint in the Northeast.

Addressing a press conference, Dev made it clear that the TMC would not be part of any Congress-led opposition bloc, even as she expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s exclusion from such platforms despite its growing presence in Assam.

TMC Charts Independent Course In Assam

Dev stated that while the party will not align with the Congress, it will also avoid directly contesting seats where candidates from the Congress alliance are already in the fray. At the same time, she indicated that the TMC is open to partnerships with smaller regional parties to strengthen its position.

She revealed that 78 aspirants have applied for tickets across the 51 constituencies the party plans to contest. The final list of candidates is expected to be announced on March 18 after receiving approval from the central leadership.

The move signals the party’s intent to establish itself as a significant political force in Assam rather than playing a secondary role within a broader coalition.

BJP Targeted Over Campaign & Governance

Taking aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dev accused the ruling party of using official visits as a cover for election campaigning. She pointed to recent trips by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that their engagements in Assam were strategically timed to influence voters.

Modi inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects between March 13 and 14, followed by Shah’s participation in a youth conference and party meetings on March 15. Dev noted that the Election Commission announced the poll schedule shortly after these events concluded.

She also criticized the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming it has failed to fulfill nearly 80 percent of its promises. According to her, the implementation of the Assam Accord remains incomplete, and eviction drives in the state have been carried out without adhering to proper legal procedures.

Local Issues, Community Concerns In Focus

TMC leader Dulu Ahmed echoed the party’s stance, reiterating that the BJP remains its principal political rival. He chose not to comment on the controversy involving singer Zubeen Garg, stating that doing so could politicize the matter unnecessarily.

Ahmed emphasized that the party would focus on key regional concerns, including the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community and issues affecting Adivasi groups. He said these matters would be taken up at the national level if the party secures a strong mandate.

TMC Eyes Expansion In The Northeast

With this announcement, the Trinamool Congress has positioned itself as an independent contender in Assam’s political landscape. The party’s decision to go solo reflects its broader strategy to expand beyond West Bengal and establish a foothold in the Northeast.