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HomeNewsWorldIran’s Foreign Minister Slams Benjamin Netanyahu Over ‘Jesus Christ’ Remark

Iran’s Foreign Minister Slams Benjamin Netanyahu Over ‘Jesus Christ’ Remark

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi hits out at Benjamin Netanyahu over ‘Jesus Christ’ remark, triggering global backlash amid rising West Asia tensions.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
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Benjamin Netanyahu vs Abbas Araghchi: A fresh diplomatic row has erupted after Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, criticised Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, over his controversial remarks referencing Jesus Christ. The comments come at a time of heightened tensions amid the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. Taking to social media, Araghchi launched a pointed attack on the Israeli leader, questioning his rhetoric and its implications, particularly in relation to Christian audiences.

"For a man so reliant on goodwill of Christians in the United States, Netanyahu's open disdain for Jesus Christ (PBUH) is remarkable. His unbridled praise for Djingis Khan, the worst slaughterer our region has ever seen, also fits with his current status as a wanted war criminal." wrote Araghchi.

What Benjamin Netanyahu Said

The controversy stems from remarks made by Netanyahu during a press conference on Thursday, where he drew a comparison between religious and historical figures in the context of power and morality.

“Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. If you are strong enough, ruthless enough, and powerful enough, evil will overcome good,” Netanyahu said.

The statement quickly drew criticism across various quarters, with some observers accusing him of being “anti-Christian.”

Diplomatic Tensions Intensify

Araghchi’s response reflects the broader strain in relations as rhetoric sharpens on both sides during the ongoing conflict.

The exchange underscores how political statements made in times of conflict can resonate far beyond immediate policy debates, drawing in religious sensitivities and global opinion.

As tensions continue to escalate, such public confrontations are likely to further complicate diplomatic efforts.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial remarks did Benjamin Netanyahu make?

Netanyahu stated that Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan, implying that power and ruthlessness can overcome good.

Who criticized Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks?

Abbas Araghchi criticized Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks, calling them 'open disdain for Jesus Christ'.

Why did Araghchi criticize Netanyahu's statement regarding Christians in the US?

Araghchi pointed out that Netanyahu's remarks are remarkable given his reliance on the goodwill of Christians in the United States.

What is the broader context of this diplomatic row?

The exchange occurs amid heightened tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, and reflects sharpening rhetoric between the parties.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 05:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu West Asia Conflict Abbas Araghchi Israel Iran War
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