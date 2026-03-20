Iran’s Foreign Minister Slams Benjamin Netanyahu Over ‘Jesus Christ’ Remark

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Benjamin Netanyahu vs Abbas Araghchi: A fresh diplomatic row has erupted after Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Foreign Minister, criticised Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, over his controversial remarks referencing Jesus Christ. The comments come at a time of heightened tensions amid the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. Taking to social media, Araghchi launched a pointed attack on the Israeli leader, questioning his rhetoric and its implications, particularly in relation to Christian audiences.

For a man so reliant on goodwill of Christians in the United States, Netanyahu's open disdain for Jesus Christ (PBUH) is remarkable.



His unbridled praise for Djingis Khan, the worst slaughterer our region has ever seen, also fits with his current status as a wanted war criminal. pic.twitter.com/xIoTiuO1vZ March 20, 2026

"For a man so reliant on goodwill of Christians in the United States, Netanyahu's open disdain for Jesus Christ (PBUH) is remarkable. His unbridled praise for Djingis Khan, the worst slaughterer our region has ever seen, also fits with his current status as a wanted war criminal." wrote Araghchi.

What Benjamin Netanyahu Said

The controversy stems from remarks made by Netanyahu during a press conference on Thursday, where he drew a comparison between religious and historical figures in the context of power and morality.

“Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. If you are strong enough, ruthless enough, and powerful enough, evil will overcome good,” Netanyahu said.

The statement quickly drew criticism across various quarters, with some observers accusing him of being “anti-Christian.”

Diplomatic Tensions Intensify

Araghchi’s response reflects the broader strain in relations as rhetoric sharpens on both sides during the ongoing conflict.

The exchange underscores how political statements made in times of conflict can resonate far beyond immediate policy debates, drawing in religious sensitivities and global opinion.

As tensions continue to escalate, such public confrontations are likely to further complicate diplomatic efforts.