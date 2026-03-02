Explosions Reported At Erbil Airport As Air Defenses Intercept Drones And Missiles

Explosions were reported at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq on Sunday evening, according to an Anadolu correspondent at the scene.

The blasts triggered an immediate response from the airport’s air defense systems, which launched a series of interception attempts as the situation unfolded.

Air Defense Systems Activated After Blasts

According to the correspondent, multiple interception efforts were carried out by air defense systems positioned at the airport.

Shortly after the explosions, a fire broke out in the surrounding area, raising concerns about the scale of the attack. Authorities have not yet released details about the cause of the blaze.

Reports Claim US Base Was Targeted

Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that the target of the attack was an American military base located in Erbil.

The report said the facility was struck by several drones and missiles, though the claim has not been independently confirmed.

Casualties And Damage Still Unclear

As of now, no official information has been released regarding casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the explosions.

The incident comes amid rising regional tensions. On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, killing several senior Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.