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HomeNewsWorldDid Iran Target Oracle’s Dubai Data Center? Here’s What UAE Said

Did Iran Target Oracle’s Dubai Data Center? Here’s What UAE Said

Dubai has dismissed viral claims of an Iranian IRGC strike on an Oracle data center and labelled it as a “fake news.” No attack occurred, officials said, even as regional tensions rise.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 10:33 AM (IST)

As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to ripple across allied nations like the United Arab Emirates, social media has been flooded with claims, including one alleging that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a data center belonging to US tech giant Oracle. However, Dubai authorities has denied the reports and labelled it as a fake news.

Sharing a screenshot of the viral claim on X, the Dubai Media Office stated that no such attack occurred, or was even attempted, captioning it a “Fake News Alert.”

This came after Iranian media reported that the data centres of two US firms Oracle in Dubai and Amazon in Bahrain -- were targeted by the IRGC in a new wave of attacks on US firms on Thursday.

This is not the first rumor that Dubai officials verified. Authorities have repeatedly reminded everyone that forwarding unverified news—especially during already tense geopolitical moments—is about as helpful as bringing a spoon to a sword fight.

Iran Launches Missiles On Israel, IDF claims

Meanwhile, Israel claimed that another round of missiles has been launched at them from Iran.

"A short while ago, the Israel Defense Forces identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement. "Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat."

The statement said an alert had been sent to mobile phones and that people should take shelter in a "protected space" until further notice.

Warning Sirens Sound In Bahrain

Meanwhile, warning sirens sounded in Bahrain. After the warning siren, the Ministry of Interior has urged residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location. 

Earlier, Iran had earlier warned that American companies in the Gulf, including tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple—could find themselves in the crosshairs, citing their role in AI-driven warfare and surveillance.

 

And yet, amid all the noise, one thing is crystal clear: as far as Dubai is concerned, the supposed Oracle data center strike belongs firmly in the realm of fiction, not fact.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Dubai Iran Us Iran Attack US Iran War Oracle Data Centre
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