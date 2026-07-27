A communal clash erupted in Sunsari district, leading to one death and several injuries, including security personnel. Authorities subsequently imposed indefinite restrictive orders in parts of the area.
Communal Clash Erupts In Nepal's India-Bordering Sunsari; 1 Killed, Restrictive Orders Imposed
The violence erupted on Sunday night in Devgunj rural municipality after members of two religious communities allegedly clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags.
- A communal clash in Nepal's Sunsari district killed one.
- Religious display dispute escalated into violence on Sunday night.
- Authorities imposed indefinite restrictive orders banning public gatherings.
- Security forces intervened, leading to fatal shooting of one.
Kathmandu, Jul 27 (PTI) One person was killed and several others, including security personnel, were injured in a communal clash in Nepal's Sunsari district, bordering India, prompting authorities to impose indefinite restrictive orders in parts of the area from Monday.
According to the District Administration Office, Sunsari, the prohibitory orders took effect from 7:00 am and cover five market areas in the district, located in the Koshi province. The restrictions will remain in force until further notice.
Under the prohibitory orders, gatherings of more than four people, demonstrations, public meetings and sit-ins have been banned in the affected areas.
The violence erupted on Sunday night in the Kaptangunj area of Devgunj rural municipality when members of two religious communities, who were separately organising programmes, clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags, police said.
A verbal altercation between the two groups escalated into violence, prompting security personnel to intervene, they said.
During efforts to bring the situation under control, security forces opened fire, killing 24-year-old Om Prakash Mehta.
More than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in the clashes, police said.
The administration said violators of the prohibitory order could face a fine of NPR 500, imprisonment of up to one month, or both.
Sunsari, located in southeastern Nepal, shares a border with India's Bihar and is an important transit and commercial corridor between the two countries.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred in Nepal's Sunsari district?
What caused the violence in Sunsari?
The violence stemmed from a verbal altercation between two religious communities. They clashed over the use of loudspeakers and the display of religious flags during separate programs.
What actions did authorities take in response to the clash?
Authorities imposed indefinite prohibitory orders from Monday 7:00 am in five market areas of Sunsari. These orders ban gatherings of more than four people, demonstrations, and public meetings.
Were there any fatalities or injuries from the clash?
Yes, 24-year-old Om Prakash Mehta was killed when security forces opened fire during intervention. More than a dozen people, including security personnel, were also injured.