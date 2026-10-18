'Serious Incident' At Canada Military Base Causes Massive Fire; Deaths, Injuries Reported

A "serious incident" that triggered a major fire at CFB Wainwright, one of Canada's busiest military training bases in Alberta, has left people dead and others injured, Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday, The Guardian reported.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday night, McGuinty confirmed the casualties but did not disclose the number of people killed or injured. He also did not share details about what caused the incident.

“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” the defence minister said.

Describing the situation at the base as “active and delicate”, McGuinty said authorities were closely monitoring the fire. “I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory”, he said.

In a social media post earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that a serious incident had caused a major fire at the military installation.

“A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta. Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” Carney said.

The Canadian Armed Forces are coordinating the emergency response with federal, provincial and local authorities, McGuinty said. The neighbouring community of Wainwright is also assisting by providing hospital facilities and firefighting support, The Guardian reported.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Stampede: Death Toll Rises To 19; Organisers Among 12 Detained As CM Orders SIT Probe — Updates

Fire Spreads Beyond Base Fence Amid Strong Winds

The Municipal District of Wainwright said the fire crossed the military base's perimeter fence earlier on Saturday and was spreading rapidly due to strong winds.

Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions were deployed to tackle the blaze. However, no evacuation order had been issued, according to the municipal district.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the fire as “significant and tragic”, adding that it was affecting a large number of military personnel, the report said.

Authorities have yet to disclose further details about the incident, including the cause of the fire and the exact number of casualties.