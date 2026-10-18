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English NewsNewsWorld'Serious Incident' At Canada Military Base Causes Massive Fire; Deaths, Injuries Reported

'Serious Incident' At Canada Military Base Causes Massive Fire; Deaths, Injuries Reported

The Canadian Armed Forces and authorities at multiple levels are coordinating the response, with the nearby community providing hospital and firefighting assistance.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 09:31 AM (IST)

A "serious incident" that triggered a major fire at CFB Wainwright, one of Canada's busiest military training bases in Alberta, has left people dead and others injured, Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday, The Guardian reported.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday night, McGuinty confirmed the casualties but did not disclose the number of people killed or injured. He also did not share details about what caused the incident.

“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” the defence minister said.

Describing the situation at the base as “active and delicate”, McGuinty said authorities were closely monitoring the fire. “I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory”, he said.

In a social media post earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that a serious incident had caused a major fire at the military installation.

“A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta. Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” Carney said.

The Canadian Armed Forces are coordinating the emergency response with federal, provincial and local authorities, McGuinty said. The neighbouring community of Wainwright is also assisting by providing hospital facilities and firefighting support, The Guardian reported.

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Fire Spreads Beyond Base Fence Amid Strong Winds

The Municipal District of Wainwright said the fire crossed the military base's perimeter fence earlier on Saturday and was spreading rapidly due to strong winds.

Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions were deployed to tackle the blaze. However, no evacuation order had been issued, according to the municipal district.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the fire as “significant and tragic”, adding that it was affecting a large number of military personnel, the report said.

Authorities have yet to disclose further details about the incident, including the cause of the fire and the exact number of casualties.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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