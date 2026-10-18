Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rain-induced crowd surge caused fatal Kolkata Durga Puja stampede.

Police detained 12; SIT probe led by High Court judge.

Families of deceased get ₹25 lakh, along with a government job.

At least 19 people were killed and 25 injured in a stampede at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, following a crowd surge amid rain on Maha Saptami. Police detained 12 people, including puja organisers, as the West Bengal government announced compensation and government jobs for the families of those who died.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who visited Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, where the victims were taken, announced Rs 25 lakh in compensation and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased. The government will also provide Rs 5 lakh to every injured person and cover their entire treatment expenses at a hospital of their choice.

Here are the top updates on the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede:

Death Toll Rises To 19, 25 Injured

At least 19 people have died and 25 others are undergoing treatment following the stampede at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal.

Adhikari said arrangements were being made for postmortems in accordance with the law. He added that family members of nine deceased people had reached the hospital and that he had spoken to them personally.

Six of the deceased had been identified at the time of the chief minister's statement, with arrangements being made to bring their families to the hospital.

12 People Detained, CCTV Footage Being Examined

Kolkata Police detained 12 people, including members of the Chorebagan Durga Puja organising club, private security personnel and officials on duty, as part of the investigation.

The action followed Adhikari's warning that strict measures would be taken against anyone found responsible for the crowd mismanagement that led to the tragedy.

The Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) of Kolkata Police has collected CCTV footage from the site. Adhikari said the footage would be examined to identify those who failed to manage the crowd, including puja committee members, homeguards, temporary workers, police personnel and private security guards.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Will Pandals Remain Open On October 18? What We Know

Crowd Surge Amid Rain Led To Stampede

According to a police officer, rain prompted people waiting outside the pandal to rush forward. Some fell onto the road, triggering the stampede.

Adhikari said an announcement made by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorebagan led to a sudden rush among visitors, contributing to the incident.

The chief minister said the circumstances surrounding the tragedy would be investigated and those found responsible would face action.

SIT Probe To Be Led By Sitting High Court Judge

The state government will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the stampede. The team will include members of the Special Task Force (STF), Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and other departments.

Adhikari said the government would write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, requesting the deputation of a sitting judge to head the investigation.

The chief minister also warned that action would be taken against anyone found to have neglected their duties in managing the crowd.

Govt Announces Jobs, Compensation For Victims' Families

The West Bengal government has announced Rs 25 lakh in compensation and a Group D government job for the family of each person killed in the stampede.

Each injured person will receive Rs 5 lakh, while the government will cover the full cost of treatment at a hospital of their choice.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased person from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 for every injured person.

Modi described the incident as extremely distressing and said the local administration was providing all possible assistance to those affected.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Puja Stampede: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid For Victims’ Families

Crowd-Pulling Puja Pandals Advised To Close Temporarily

Following the stampede, the administration advised several popular theme-based Durga Puja organisers to temporarily close their pandals.

Kolkata has nearly 3,500 pandals celebrating Durga Puja, drawing large crowds during the festival.

Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, while the state government has launched a toll-free helpline to provide information related to the incident.

President Murmu, PM Modi, Shah And Mamata Banerjee Express Grief

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Kolkata on Saturday and was scheduled to visit Durga Puja pandals on Sunday, said he was postponing his planned programmes following the tragedy. He was also scheduled to visit the injured.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked and saddened by the incident.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorebagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi also condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

State Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal, Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and other senior officials visited the state-run hospital where the victims were taken.

(With PTI inputs)