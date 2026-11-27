Vietnam, a country once considered one of the world's most prolific executioners, is steadily reducing the number of crimes punishable by death.

On November 20, the country's National Assembly approved a revised penal code that abolishes capital punishment for six offenses, including drug trafficking, rape of a person under the age of 16 and crimes against humanity.

When the legislation takes effect next March, just four offenses — treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production — will remain punishable by death, down from 44 in 1997.

Although Hanoi has given little indication that it intends to do away with capital punishment entirely, few countries that still regularly execute prisoners have narrowed its legal application so considerably.

Authoritarian Vietnam's crime reforms

The reforms are particularly striking given that they come as Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has intensified its crackdown on political dissent and independent civil society.

General Luong Tam Quang, the minister of public security, said the changes reflect humanitarian considerations, the need for more proportionate sentencing and Vietnam's international integration, while maintaining a tough approach to crime, according to the state-run Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam's gradual reduction in the number of offenses punishable by death reflects an evolution in its criminal justice philosophy, said Tran Dai Lam, a lawyer at the ANVI law firm in Hanoi.

"There is a growing recognition that the effectiveness of criminal law depends not necessarily on the severity of punishment, but on the certainty that criminal offenses are detected, prosecuted and punished," he told DW.

Moving toward abolishing the death penalty?

Vietnam's latest reforms come barely a year after the National Assembly abolished the death penalty for eight other offenses, including embezzlement, bribery, espionage and the illegal transportation of drugs.

The removal of capital punishment for drug trafficking is particularly significant given the prominence of narcotics-related offenses in Vietnam's criminal justice system and the country's proximity to the Golden Triangle, one of the world's largest illicit drug-producing regions.

The new legislation also provides for existing death sentences to be commuted to life imprisonment for offenses that will no longer carry the death penalty.

Hai Luong, a lecturer in criminology at Griffith University in Australia, told DW that Vietnam has been taking a "retentionist-but-reductionist" approach.

"Vietnam is reforming the death penalty rather than abolishing it," he said. "The trend is towards a more limited and selective use of capital punishment, but not yet towards its complete removal."

According to Luong, the gradual reduction in capital offenses reflects Hanoi's efforts to modernize its legal system without relinquishing its authority to severely punish what it considers the most serious crimes.

Vietnam's integration into international norms

Growing international recognition that capital punishment has little additional deterrent effect is also informing Vietnam's approach, he explained.

Decades of harsh penalties for drug-related offenses have done little to stem the international narcotics trade, while the continued expansion of drug trafficking networks in Southeast Asia has raised questions about the effectiveness of executions as a crime prevention measure.

Vietnam's growing integration into the international community, including its participation in international drug control conventions and closer diplomatic ties with Western countries, has also given Hanoi greater incentives to align its criminal justice system with international standards, Luong added.

Vietnam's gradual retreat from capital punishment could also bring it closer to the European Union on human rights.

Brussels has repeatedly called on Hanoi to abolish capital punishment, a subject regularly raised during bilateral human rights discussions. The EU, one of the world's most vocal advocates of abolition, has long opposed capital punishment as part of its foreign policy.

An EU spokesperson told DW that Brussels welcomes "Vietnam's latest reduction in crimes punishable by capital punishment. This is a positive step and shows a disposition to consider gradual reform, leading towards a moratorium first and finally to the abolition of the death penalty."

"Any concrete step towards this ultimate goal would be very much welcomed by the EU," they added.

However, Vietnam's reforms still fall short of international human rights standards, particularly since the death penalty remains available for drug-related offenses that do not involve intentional killing.

Nor is there much evidence that progress on capital punishment is accompanied by improvements in other areas of Vietnam's human rights record, notably freedom of expression and association.

How often is the death penalty used in Vietnam?

It is also difficult to establish whether Vietnam's legislative reforms have resulted in fewer executions.

The authorities classify execution statistics as state secrets. Amnesty International believes Vietnam continues to make extensive use of capital punishment, but it cannot provide reliable annual figures.

Vietnam's capital punishment reform allows the state to continue executing people to fulfil its political and public security goals, "while also managing, or massaging, its international reputation through highly publicized 'reductionist' reforms," Daniel Pascoe, an associate professor of law at the City University of Hong Kong and an expert on capital punishment, told DW

For example, he added, although the recent abolition of the death penalty for drug trafficking is welcome, "it doesn't tell us whether the Vietnamese authorities will now simply charge a higher number of suspects with the drug production offense, which remains death-eligible."

Southeast Asia shifts away from capital punishment

Vietnam's reforms are part of a broader, if uneven, shift away from capital punishment in Southeast Asia.

Cambodia, the Philippines and East Timor have abolished the death penalty altogether. Malaysia abolished mandatory death sentences in 2023, while Indonesia's new penal code, which took effect this year, allows for death sentences to be commuted under certain conditions following a 10-year probationary period.

However, Singapore has increased its use of capital punishment in recent years, particularly for drug-related offenses, while Myanmar's military authorities resumed executions in 2022 after a hiatus of more than three decades.

Pascoe told DW that although the impact of Vietnam's reforms on execution numbers remains unclear, there is symbolic significance in one of Southeast Asia's most authoritarian governments visibly restricting the death penalty.

"If a one-party state like Vietnam can reduce the scope of capital punishment, why shouldn't Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Brunei and Myanmar also do so?" Pascoe added.

The number of countries actively executing people is close to being at an all-time low, but those that are actively executing, such as Iran and Singapore, seem to be increasing their use, Sara Kowal, co-director of Eleos Justice, a research and advocacy initiative against the death penalty at Australia's Monash University, told DW.

"Vietnam's dramatic reduction of death-eligible offenses is another really positive sign that the global trend towards abolishing the death penalty is continuing," Kowal said.

"It would be great to see Vietnam take the next step to establish an official moratorium on all executions," she added.

According to Amnesty International, 17 countries carried out executions in 2025, among them China, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the US.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)