In mid-October, students in the Albanian capital Tirana set a suitcase on fire and threw it into the courtyard of the Education Ministry. Everyone in the country understood the symbolism: According to the 2023 census, the population of this Western Balkan country shrunk by about 420,000 between 2011 and 2023 — by nearly 15% — primarily because of emigration.

For a generation of young Albanians, this was the response to a system that gave them little voice. But now young people want to stay, and the protesters are saying that the system has to change.

Known as the "Flamingo Revolution," the social movement began in May with demonstrations against a luxury resort in a coastal reserve that US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were involved in.

It quickly evolved into broader criticism against corruption, Prime Minister Edi Rama's government and his ruling Socialist Party and the country's entire political class.

Thousands marched almost every evening for four months in protests that were largely peaceful. But on October 13, a student protest escalated and there were clashes with police. Since then, the unrest has continued, with police using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against demonstrators. There have been hundreds of arrests and many injuries, amid damage to public and private property.

'Flamingo revolution' has broad support

The protesters have called for Rama's resignation, a transitional government, electoral reform and fresh elections. The movement, which has no leader, has support from people across the political spectrum. And while the prime minister has blamed "foreign hands" for the movement, there seems to be little evidence that external actors are orchestrating the protests, though they may have attempted to exploit the unrest online.

The protesters, who do not feel represented by Albania's democracy, are driven by domestic issues: corruption, the high cost of living and low wages. This is nothing new, but many factors have converged recently: a series of high-level corruption charges, including against ministers and two of Rama's former deputies, rising prices and the fact that Albania is being measured against EU standards by a new generation.

In certain areas, Rama has transformed Albania since taking office in 2013: the economy has grown significantly, as the government likes to point out, and tourism is booming. But the prosperity remains unevenly distributed. Critics accuse the government of channeling too much taxpayer money into a small number of well-connected companies through prestigious projects and public-private partnerships, and in some cases through corrupt business deals, at the expense of healthcare, education and better economic prospects for the wider population.

Rama has rejected the calls for his resignation and has invited protesters to engage in dialogue, which they have so far refused.

Alternating between Socialist and Democratic Party

In 2008, Rama and Sali Berisha, the long-time chairman of the opposition Democratic Party, worked on a reform to Albania's constitution and electoral law, which was approved by parliament. Since then, it is party leaders who have determined who enters Parliament, which weakens ties between lawmakers and their constituents.

In addition, it has become significantly more difficult for new parties to win seats. In 2025, a new party received about 64,000 votes, but only one seat. The Socialists, by contrast, won about one seat for every 10,000 votes.

Rama has been the leader of the Socialists since 2005, while Berisha first became the chairman of the Democratic Party in 1991. For 21 years, Albania's prime minister has either been Rama or Berisha. Freedom House, a US nongovernmental organization that promotes democracy worldwide, classifies Albania as "partly free" and describes the country's political parties as being "often organized around leading personalities."

Protesters on the streets have said that they want both men to be jailed. Rama has argued that governments should be replaced at the ballot box, not on the streets.

Though the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) acknowledged that parliamentary elections in 2025 were "competitive and professionally managed" it said that they had taken place "in a highly polarized environment and contestants did not enjoy a level playing field."

It added that there were "reports of intimidation, misuse of public resources and pressure on public employees, which undermined equal opportunities."

The Democratic Party also spoke of election fraud and intimidation. Turnout was below 45%.

Protesters call out corruption, face high cost of living

Many protesters also allege that when it comes to business, what matters is the proximity to people in power. They criticize the public procurement, public auctions and concessions system, which has led to state-owned land, including coastal and protected areas, being sold to private investors.

Ordinary Albanians are feeling the financial brunt. According to the Albanian Institute of Statistics (INSTAT), half of all employees earn less than 60,000 lek (roughly €620 or $680) per month after taxes. But according to Eurostat, food prices are slightly above the EU average and real estate prices in Tirana have nearly doubled since 2018, with rents rising just as quickly.

For many years, young Albanians who were dissatisfied with the system opted to leave the country. The number of Albanian citizens in Germany more than doubled between 2018 and 2024, reaching almost 120,000.

Though it is still too early to say whether there are fewer Albanians leaving today, for many protesters staying has become a political statement.

Albanians largely pro-EU

Rama has argued that his resignation would jeopardize Albania's bid to join the European Union by 2030, but the vast majority of Albanians are pro-European, including those on the streets and in the opposition. From the protesters' perspective, it is the government headed by Rama that is the real obstacle on the path to the EU.

Though there is currently a wave of protests across Europe, the only obvious comparison is with Serbia, where a student-led movement recently forced a long-time ruler from office. Whether Albania will follow this example depends on whether young people, who have traditionally not been deeply engaged in politics, can turn their protests into votes.

What is certain is that for three decades, Albania's leaders have relied on their citizens' suitcases. Now, the country's students have burned that very luggage.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

