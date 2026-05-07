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HomeNewsWorldAustria Shooting Horror: 3 Dead In Linz, Police Launch Major Probe

Austria Shooting Horror: 3 Dead In Linz, Police Launch Major Probe

National public broadcaster ORF reported a large police presence in the Klausenbachstrasse area in the north of the city.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 07 May 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three people died in Linz shooting; weapon recovered.
  • One man and two women were fatally shot.
  • Elderly man reportedly shot two women, then himself.

Edited by: Rana Taha

Shots were fired in Linz in Austria on Thursday. A police spokesman told the Reuters news agency that three people had been killed and the weapon used had been recovered by law enforcement.

National public broadcaster ORF reported a large police presence in the Klausenbachstrasse area in the north of the city.

What do we know about the Linz shooting?

"The deceased found at the scene were one male and two female persons," Ulrike Handlbauer, a spokeswoman for Upper Austria state police, told ORF. "Police cannot currently give any more detailed comments on the more specific circumstances of the motive or the identity of the deceased."

The tabloid news outlet Kronen Zeitung offered further details on the incident, reporting that an elderly man had shot two women and then himself outside a gastronomical business. It also cited police as saying that the wider danger to the public had passed.

Linz is situated on the River Danube in the Upper Austria region in the north of the country, around half way between Salzburg in the west and Vienna in the east. It's home to more than 200,000 people.

Gun crime is relatively rare in Austria with only around 0.2 people per 100,000 per year being killed by gunshots. For orientation, that's more than 25 times less frequent than in the US but also not among the lowest levels in Europe.

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Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the shooting in Linz?

Three people were killed in the shooting: one male and two females. The weapon used has been recovered by law enforcement.

Where did the shooting take place in Linz?

The shooting occurred in the Klausenbachstrasse area in the north of Linz, Austria, reportedly outside a gastronomical business.

What is the reported sequence of events in the Linz shooting?

The tabloid Kronen Zeitung reported that an elderly man shot two women and then himself. Police have stated the wider danger to the public has passed.

Is gun crime common in Austria?

Gun crime is relatively rare in Austria, with about 0.2 people per 100,000 being killed by gunshots annually. This is significantly less frequent than in the US.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 07 May 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Austria Austria Shooting Horror 3 Dead In Linz Police Launch Major Probe
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