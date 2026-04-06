Iran Says It Will Allow These Nations To Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz, Sets Conditions
Iran may allow select nations through Hormuz for a fee as tensions rise, while warning of retaliation and drawing concern over civilian safety risks.
Iran will allow ships from select “friendly” nations to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for security fees, an Iranian official told Al Jazeera, signalling a strategic shift amid escalating regional tensions. The move is seen as part of Tehran’s broader plan to secure war compensation, while warning of a strong response to any attacks on key infrastructure. The development highlights Iran’s attempt to leverage its control over a critical global energy route to influence maritime movement during the ongoing conflict.
- Iran may allow ships from “friendly” nations to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for a fee
- The fees are aimed at securing war compensation, based on decisions by top state bodies
- Tehran has warned of a forceful response if Mahshahr facilities are targeted
- Ships from India, Pakistan, Turkey and France have reportedly received passage permits
Malaysia Ship Gets Passage
The Iranian embassy in Malaysia said the first Malaysian-linked ship has successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began, signalling easing restrictions for select countries.
We had said that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not forget his friends.The first Malaysian ship passed through the Strait of Hormuz— Iran Embassy In Malaysia (@iraninmalaysia) April 6, 2026
Kami telah mengatakan bahawa Republik Islam Iran tidak akan melupakan rakan-rakannya.Kapal Malaysia yang pertama yang telah melalui Selat Hormuz pic.twitter.com/prDkzivJSO
In a social media post, the embassy added that “Iran does not forget its friends,” underscoring Tehran’s stance of favouring allied nations for safe passage.