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HomeNewsWorldIran Says It Will Allow These Nations To Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz, Sets Conditions

Iran Says It Will Allow These Nations To Pass Through Strait Of Hormuz, Sets Conditions

Iran may allow select nations through Hormuz for a fee as tensions rise, while warning of retaliation and drawing concern over civilian safety risks.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
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Iran will allow ships from select “friendly” nations to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for security fees, an Iranian official told Al Jazeera, signalling a strategic shift amid escalating regional tensions. The move is seen as part of Tehran’s broader plan to secure war compensation, while warning of a strong response to any attacks on key infrastructure. The development highlights Iran’s attempt to leverage its control over a critical global energy route to influence maritime movement during the ongoing conflict.

  • Iran may allow ships from “friendly” nations to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for a fee
  • The fees are aimed at securing war compensation, based on decisions by top state bodies
  • Tehran has warned of a forceful response if Mahshahr facilities are targeted
  • Ships from India, Pakistan, Turkey and France have reportedly received passage permits

Malaysia Ship Gets Passage

The Iranian embassy in Malaysia said the first Malaysian-linked ship has successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began, signalling easing restrictions for select countries.

In a social media post, the embassy added that “Iran does not forget its friends,” underscoring Tehran’s stance of favouring allied nations for safe passage.

Red Cross Flags Civilian Risk

Meanwhile, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, has warned that deliberate threats against civilian and nuclear sites must not become normalised in modern warfare.

She stressed that wars fought without limits are incompatible with international law, describing such conduct as inhumane and devastating for entire populations. Spoljaric cautioned that attacks on critical infrastructure-including power plants, hospitals, bridges, schools and universities-as well as threats to nuclear facilities, could have irreversible, long-term consequences.

Calling for restraint, she urged all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, emphasising that this remains a legal obligation under international humanitarian law.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
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