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English NewsNewsWorldUkraine Drone Strikes Russia: Five Killed Near Moscow, Warehouses Hit

Ukraine Drone Strikes Russia: Five Killed Near Moscow, Warehouses Hit

Russian officials say Ukrainian drones killed five people after striking industrial and warehouse sites near Moscow & St Petersburg, while a soldier shot dead four people in Russian-controlled Crimea.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four killed in Sevastopol shooting; serviceman opened fire.
  • Moscow's regional governor says five people were killed in an industrial zone
  • A warehouse facility near St Petersburg and a hub belonging to online retailer Wildberries were also said to have been hit
  • A serviceman opened fire on fellow soldiers and civilians in Crimea’s Sevastopol, killing four, with motives unclear
  • Russia says it hit targets in the Odesa region, while a drone hit a Russian cargo ship

Ukrainian drone strikes kill five near Moscow

Ukrainian drone attacks have killed five people and injured at least seven others in Russia, striking industrial and warehouse sites near Moscow and St Petersburg.

Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov said several fires broke out after drones hit the Novoselki industrial zone outside the capital.

"According to preliminary information, five people were killed and a further six wounded," he said on Telegram.

A warehouse also caught fire in the attack before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Near St Petersburg, drones damaged a warehouse facility in Krasny Bor, injuring one person, Leningrad regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

The Leningrad region surrounds the city of St Petersburg but does not include it.

Russian online retailer Wildberries later said its logistics center there had caught fire as a result of the strike, but reported no casualties among its staff.

Ukraine has intensified long-range drone attacks on targets inside Russia in recent weeks, including logistics sites and warehouses.

Moscow's regional governor says Ukrainian drones struck the Novoselki industrial zone outside the Russian capital.

Five people are reported to have been killed, with other industrial and warehouse sites near Russia's two largest cities also hit.

Russian online retailer Wildberries says one of its facilities was among those hit and caught fire as a result.

Meanwhile, four people have been killed in a mysterious shooting in the Russian-controlled Crimean city of Sevastopol, according to a Moscow-installed official.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Were any businesses affected by the drone attacks?

Yes, the Russian online retailer Wildberries reported that its logistics center near St. Petersburg caught fire due to a drone strike. No casualties were reported among their staff.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia News Russia - Ukraine Conflict Moscow Drone Attack Ukraine Drone Strikes
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