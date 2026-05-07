Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsUP’s All-Veg ‘One District One Cuisine’ List Sparks Row Over Missing Non-Veg Dishes

UP’s All-Veg ‘One District One Cuisine’ List Sparks Row Over Missing Non-Veg Dishes

UP’s ODOC cuisine list has sparked debate after iconic non-veg dishes like kebabs, biryani and nihari were left out.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 May 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP's 'One District One Cuisine' promotes regional food, but omits famous non-veg dishes.
  • Iconic kebabs, biryani, and mutton preparations were notably excluded from the list.
  • Critics call the list 'half-baked,' questioning selective representation of food heritage.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s newly notified ‘One District One Cuisine’ (ODOC) initiative has triggered debate after several iconic non-vegetarian dishes associated with the state were left out of the official list. The scheme aims to promote district-wise traditional food items through improved branding, packaging and market access. However, the absence of globally recognised dishes such as Lucknow’s Tunday and Galouti kebabs, Awadhi biryani, nihari and Rampuri mutton preparations has drawn criticism from food experts and culinary historians, who questioned the selective representation of Uttar Pradesh’s rich food culture.

Missing Classics

According to officials, the ODOC initiative seeks to catalogue and promote local cuisines across all districts of Uttar Pradesh on the lines of the successful ‘One District One Product’ model.

The official list includes Agra’s petha and dalmoth, Mathura’s peda and khurchan, Meerut’s revdi and gajak, Ballia’s halwa and Mau’s litti-chokha. Varanasi has been mapped with tiranga barfi, thandai, lassi, kachori and Banarasi paan, while Prayagraj features kachori, samosa and rasmalai.

However, several famed non-vegetarian dishes synonymous with Uttar Pradesh’s culinary identity are absent from the list. These include Tunday Kebab, Galouti Kebab, Awadhi Biryani, Nihari and the celebrated mutton dishes of Rampur and Bareilly.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath Starts Digital Census Drive In UP: What Citizens Need To Know

Criticism Mounts

Food historian Pushpesh Pant criticised the all-vegetarian ODOC platter, describing it as a “half-baked move” that reflected selective exclusion.

Pant clarified that he fully supports vegetarian cuisine but questioned why renowned non-vegetarian traditions were omitted despite being central to the state’s food heritage.

The ODOC initiative was highlighted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 2026-27 Budget discussions in the Assembly earlier this year.

The state government said the scheme focuses on quality improvement, branding, marketing and training for traditional food products while also promoting employment and entrepreneurship.

Officials added that women entrepreneurs and self-help groups would receive financial support and training under the programme as the government aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a major culinary entrepreneurship hub.

Also Read: CM Yogi Adityanath Focuses On Medical Aid, Public Complaints In Gorakhpur

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 07 May 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Cuisine One District One Cuisine Scheme UP Non-veg Dishes Controversy Yogi Adityanath Food Policy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
UP’s All-Veg ‘One District One Cuisine’ List Sparks Row Over Missing Non-Veg Dishes
UP’s All-Veg ‘One District One Cuisine’ List Sparks Row Over Missing Non-Veg Dishes
Election
Bengal Governor Dismisses Assembly After Mamata RefusesTo Resign
Bengal Governor Dismisses Assembly After Mamata RefusesTo Resign
India
MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954
MEA Responds To Nepal’s Lipulekh Objection, Says Kailash Route In Use Since 1954
India
Mahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims Men Chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ On Flight She Was Travelling In
Mahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims Men Chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ On Flight She Was Travelling In
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe
Investigation: CCTV, Forensics and Ground Probe Intensified in High-Profile Bengal Killing
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Case—Postmortem Nearly Complete at Barasat Medical College
Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget