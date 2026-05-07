UP’s All-Veg ‘One District One Cuisine’ List Sparks Row Over Missing Non-Veg Dishes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP's 'One District One Cuisine' promotes regional food, but omits famous non-veg dishes.

Iconic kebabs, biryani, and mutton preparations were notably excluded from the list.

Critics call the list 'half-baked,' questioning selective representation of food heritage.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s newly notified ‘One District One Cuisine’ (ODOC) initiative has triggered debate after several iconic non-vegetarian dishes associated with the state were left out of the official list. The scheme aims to promote district-wise traditional food items through improved branding, packaging and market access. However, the absence of globally recognised dishes such as Lucknow’s Tunday and Galouti kebabs, Awadhi biryani, nihari and Rampuri mutton preparations has drawn criticism from food experts and culinary historians, who questioned the selective representation of Uttar Pradesh’s rich food culture.

Missing Classics

According to officials, the ODOC initiative seeks to catalogue and promote local cuisines across all districts of Uttar Pradesh on the lines of the successful ‘One District One Product’ model.

The official list includes Agra’s petha and dalmoth, Mathura’s peda and khurchan, Meerut’s revdi and gajak, Ballia’s halwa and Mau’s litti-chokha. Varanasi has been mapped with tiranga barfi, thandai, lassi, kachori and Banarasi paan, while Prayagraj features kachori, samosa and rasmalai.

However, several famed non-vegetarian dishes synonymous with Uttar Pradesh’s culinary identity are absent from the list. These include Tunday Kebab, Galouti Kebab, Awadhi Biryani, Nihari and the celebrated mutton dishes of Rampur and Bareilly.

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Criticism Mounts

Food historian Pushpesh Pant criticised the all-vegetarian ODOC platter, describing it as a “half-baked move” that reflected selective exclusion.

Pant clarified that he fully supports vegetarian cuisine but questioned why renowned non-vegetarian traditions were omitted despite being central to the state’s food heritage.

The ODOC initiative was highlighted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the 2026-27 Budget discussions in the Assembly earlier this year.

The state government said the scheme focuses on quality improvement, branding, marketing and training for traditional food products while also promoting employment and entrepreneurship.

Officials added that women entrepreneurs and self-help groups would receive financial support and training under the programme as the government aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a major culinary entrepreneurship hub.

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