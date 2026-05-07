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HomeCitiesYogi Adityanath Starts Digital Census Drive In UP: What Citizens Need To Know

Yogi Adityanath Starts Digital Census Drive In UP: What Citizens Need To Know

Under Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has begun India’s first digital census phase, allowing citizens to submit their details online before field verification begins.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 May 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh begins Census 2027 phase, focusing on house listing.
  • Digital tools and self-enumeration offered to citizens for participation.
  • Census includes caste enumeration and forest villages for comprehensive data.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has officially begun the first phase of Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh, marking an important administrative exercise for the state. The launch event took place at his residence with a focus on house listing and housing census activities. The campaign carries the theme ‘Hamari Janaganana, Hamara Vikas’, highlighting the link between population data and development planning. The initiative also introduces digital tools and self-enumeration options, making this census different from previous ones in both approach and execution across urban and rural areas.

What Makes Census 2027 Different From Previous Exercises?

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "Census is not merely a count of population, but a strong foundation for holistic, inclusive and well-planned development." He highlighted that the current phase allows citizens to take part through self-enumeration from May 7 to May 21, 2026. After this, officials will conduct door-to-door verification.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is the first time a digital census is being conducted in India. The process includes real-time monitoring through a dedicated portal, aiming to improve accuracy and transparency. Another key addition is caste enumeration, along with the inclusion of forest villages, which were not covered earlier.

How Will The Census Impact Governance And Development?

The Chief Minister stressed that reliable data is essential for planning across sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and welfare schemes. He said the census ensures that every section of society is included in development efforts.

With an estimated population of around 25.7 crore, the scale of the exercise is vast. It will cover 75 districts, over 57,000 gram panchayats and more than one lakh villages. Around 5.47 lakh personnel have been deployed, including enumerators and supervisors, with over 5.35 lakh already trained.

He urged citizens to participate responsibly, ensuring they are counted only once and provide accurate information for effective policymaking.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the theme of Census 2027 in Uttar Pradesh?

The theme is ‘Hamari Janaganana, Hamara Vikas’, emphasizing the connection between population data and development planning.

When can citizens participate in the self-enumeration for Census 2027?

Citizens can participate through self-enumeration from May 7 to May 21, 2026. This is followed by door-to-door verification by officials.

What are some key new features of Census 2027 in India?

This is the first digital census in India, featuring real-time monitoring and self-enumeration options. It also includes caste enumeration and covers forest villages.

How does the Census impact governance and development?

Reliable census data is crucial for planning in sectors like healthcare, education, and welfare schemes, ensuring inclusive development for all.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
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