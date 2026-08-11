India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldTrump Says Relationship With Netanyahu 'Very Good' Even As Israel Rejects Gaza Peace Plan

Trump Says Relationship With Netanyahu 'Very Good' Even As Israel Rejects Gaza Peace Plan

Donald Trump has sought to play down differences with Benjamin Netanyahu after the Israeli leader rejected a US-backed proposal linked to a Gaza ceasefire and Hamas disarmament.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This follows prior Iran disagreements; Gaza fighting remains ongoing.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains strong despite growing differences over a US-led plan for Gaza.

"The relationship is very good," Trump said in response to a journalist who shouted a question as an Oval Office event concluded, AFP reported.

Trump's remarks came a day after Netanyahu openly rejected the Gaza proposal, following more than a week of increasingly public criticism. The plan envisages Israel beginning a withdrawal of its forces alongside the disarmament of Hamas.

Netanyahu Faces Political Pressure

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is facing a closely contested political environment ahead of the October 27 elections. The polls are the first since Hamas' devastating 2023 attack that triggered the ongoing Gaza war.

Recent surveys indicate that the Gaza proposal has little support among Netanyahu's right-wing political base. Members of his far-right coalition have also pressed him to reject the initiative outright.

Until recently, Netanyahu had highlighted his close ties with Trump as a key component of his political standing. Trump has taken several major steps in support of Israel, including relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem.

ALSO READ: ‘Interesting Idea’: Trump Demands Compensation From Iran, Says It Will Be Part Of Peace Talks

Differences Over Iran War

The latest disagreement follows an earlier divergence between Trump and Netanyahu over the conflict with Iran.

Trump joined Netanyahu in launching a war against Iran in late February. However, their positions later split as Trump pushed for a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement, amid concerns that the conflict was hurting his popularity and driving up oil prices.

The disagreement over Gaza has now emerged as the latest strain in their relationship.

ALSO READ: 13 Killed, 39 Injured In Ukrainian Drone Attack On Russia's Nizhnekamsk, TANECO Refinery

Gaza Ceasefire Remains Fragile

The US-backed Gaza proposal forms the latest phase of a ceasefire announced in October. The truce has reduced Israeli military operations in the territory but has not brought them to an end.

According to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas' authority, Israeli military operations have killed more than 1,250 Palestinians since the ceasefire began. The United Nations considers the ministry's casualty figures reliable.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, has reported five deaths among its personnel during the same period.

Before You Go

BIG UPDATE: Jharkhand Students Face Water Cannon, Refuse to Back Down

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the core components of the US-led Gaza proposal?

The US-led Gaza proposal envisages Israel beginning a withdrawal of its forces. It also includes the disarmament of Hamas within the territory.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Aug 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu United STates Israel Iran Conflict US IRan War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says Relationship With Netanyahu 'Very Good' Even As Israel Rejects Gaza Peace Plan
Trump Says Relationship With Netanyahu 'Very Good' Even As Israel Rejects Gaza Peace Plan
World
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Indian-American community in New York on Aug 29
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address Indian-American community in New York on Aug 29
World
77 People Killed After 7.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Colombia, Damages Buildings | VIDEO
77 People Killed After 7.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Colombia, Damages Buildings | VIDEO
World
‘Interesting Idea’: Trump Demands Compensation From Iran, Says It Will Be Part Of Peace Talks
‘Interesting Idea’: Trump Demands Compensation From Iran For ‘Killing’ Americans
Advertisement

Videos

BIG UPDATE: Jharkhand Students Face Water Cannon, Refuse to Back Down
BIG BREAKING: Jharkhand Students Reach Assembly Via Back Route, Break 7 Barricades
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Halted 300 Metres From Old Assembly, Demand March Ahead
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Break 3 Barricades, March Toward Assembly
Assembly March: Fasting protester Devendra Mahto reaches the march site by ambulance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget