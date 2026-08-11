Trump Says Relationship With Netanyahu 'Very Good' Even As Israel Rejects Gaza Peace Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This follows prior Iran disagreements; Gaza fighting remains ongoing.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains strong despite growing differences over a US-led plan for Gaza.

"The relationship is very good," Trump said in response to a journalist who shouted a question as an Oval Office event concluded, AFP reported.

Trump's remarks came a day after Netanyahu openly rejected the Gaza proposal, following more than a week of increasingly public criticism. The plan envisages Israel beginning a withdrawal of its forces alongside the disarmament of Hamas.

Netanyahu Faces Political Pressure

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is facing a closely contested political environment ahead of the October 27 elections. The polls are the first since Hamas' devastating 2023 attack that triggered the ongoing Gaza war.

Recent surveys indicate that the Gaza proposal has little support among Netanyahu's right-wing political base. Members of his far-right coalition have also pressed him to reject the initiative outright.

Until recently, Netanyahu had highlighted his close ties with Trump as a key component of his political standing. Trump has taken several major steps in support of Israel, including relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem.

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Differences Over Iran War

The latest disagreement follows an earlier divergence between Trump and Netanyahu over the conflict with Iran.

Trump joined Netanyahu in launching a war against Iran in late February. However, their positions later split as Trump pushed for a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement, amid concerns that the conflict was hurting his popularity and driving up oil prices.

The disagreement over Gaza has now emerged as the latest strain in their relationship.

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Gaza Ceasefire Remains Fragile

The US-backed Gaza proposal forms the latest phase of a ceasefire announced in October. The truce has reduced Israeli military operations in the territory but has not brought them to an end.

According to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas' authority, Israeli military operations have killed more than 1,250 Palestinians since the ceasefire began. The United Nations considers the ministry's casualty figures reliable.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, has reported five deaths among its personnel during the same period.