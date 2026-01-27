Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UGC Equity Rule 2026: Protesters Meet Chairman Vineet Joshi, Demand Response

Protesters meet UGC chairman over 2026 equity rules; response expected in 15 days, rules spark campus debate.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 03:10 PM (IST)

UGC Equity Rule 2026: Four individuals from the group protesting outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) office went inside to submit a memorandum and place their demands before the commission. 

After handing over the memorandum, the delegation returned and confirmed that they had met UGC Chairman Vineet Joshi. 


According to those who submitted the memorandum, the chairman told them that they would receive a response within 15 days. He reportedly told the delegation that the government had acted in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines but assured them that he would convey their concerns to the government. 

Protesters said they would return to the UGC office after 15 days if no response or changes were made. 

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a new set of rules titled Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. The regulations aim to create a structured system for grievance redressal and strengthen support mechanisms for disadvantaged groups in universities and colleges. 

However, the notification has triggered significant debate among students, teachers, and social groups, particularly over how the term “caste-based discrimination” has been defined and applied within the framework.  

About UGC Regulation 2026: 

The new regulation seeks to prevent discrimination in higher education institutions across India. It applies to universities, colleges, and other recognised institutions, covering students, teaching staff, and non-teaching personnel. The objective is to ensure that no individual is denied dignity, access, or opportunities in higher education due to their identity. 

These rules are expected to influence several aspects of daily campus functioning, including admissions, hostel allocation, classroom environments, and grievance processes. The 2026 regulation replaces the earlier UGC equity guidelines and places greater responsibility on institutions to enforce compliance and maintain proper reporting and documentation mechanisms. 

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
UGC UGC Equity Rule 2026
Photo Gallery

