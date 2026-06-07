5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bhutan, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moderate 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Bhutan Sunday night.

Tremors felt across Northeast India and North Bengal regions.

Authorities reported no major damage or injuries so far.

A moderate earthquake of estimated magnitude 5.7 struck near Bhutan late on Sunday night, sending tremors across parts of Northeast India and North Bengal. According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the quake occurred at approximately 11:06 PM on June 7. The epicentre was located near Bhutan, around 252 kilometres from parts of Assam. Residents in several areas reported feeling the tremors, prompting many to step out of their homes as a precaution.

#Breaking: An earthquake of estimated magnitude 5.7 struck near Bhutan at around 11:06 PM on June 7, 2026, according to the Android Earthquake Alerts System. The epicenter was about 252 km from parts of Assam, with tremors felt across several areas in Northeast India. pic.twitter.com/f9eaeCgGcC June 7, 2026

Tremors Felt Across Region

People reported brief but noticeable shaking, particularly in upper floors of residential buildings. Social media platforms were quickly flooded with posts from residents describing the tremors and sharing their experiences.

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No Damage Reported Yet

Authorities have not reported any major damage or injuries so far.

Earthquakes are relatively common in the Himalayan region due to ongoing tectonic activity, making Bhutan and the neighbouring areas of Northeast India prone to seismic events.

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