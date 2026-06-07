Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bhutan, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bhutan, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Bhutan late on June 7, with tremors felt across Assam, North Bengal and several parts of Northeast India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Moderate 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Bhutan Sunday night.
  • Tremors felt across Northeast India and North Bengal regions.
  • Authorities reported no major damage or injuries so far.

A moderate earthquake of estimated magnitude 5.7 struck near Bhutan late on Sunday night, sending tremors across parts of Northeast India and North Bengal. According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the quake occurred at approximately 11:06 PM on June 7. The epicentre was located near Bhutan, around 252 kilometres from parts of Assam. Residents in several areas reported feeling the tremors, prompting many to step out of their homes as a precaution. 

Tremors Felt Across Region

People reported brief but noticeable shaking, particularly in upper floors of residential buildings. Social media platforms were quickly flooded with posts from residents describing the tremors and sharing their experiences.

Also Read: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Stronghold In Beirut, First Since April Ceasefire

No Damage Reported Yet

Authorities have not reported any major damage or injuries so far. 

Earthquakes are relatively common in the Himalayan region due to ongoing tectonic activity, making Bhutan and the neighbouring areas of Northeast India prone to seismic events.

Also Read: Indian Student Shot Dead In Philadelphia After Being Called To Deliver Pizza

Before You Go

Jharkhand Political Battle: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Heats Up as 5th Candidate Enters, But INDIA Bloc Reaches Consensus

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 07 Jun 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Northeast India Earthquake Tremors Bhutan Earthquake
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bhutan, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India
5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bhutan, Tremors Felt Across Northeast India
World
Israel Strikes Hezbollah Stronghold In Beirut, First Since April Ceasefire
Israel Strikes Hezbollah Stronghold In Beirut, First Since April Ceasefire
World
Ninth Election In 10 Years: Peru Votes For New President
Ninth Election In 10 Years: Peru Votes For New President
World
Nigeria Rescues 360 Kidnap Victims From Boko Haram Captivity In Borno
Nigeria Rescues 360 Kidnap Victims From Boko Haram Captivity In Borno
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand Political Battle: Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Heats Up as 5th Candidate Enters, But INDIA Bloc Reaches Consensus
Gujarat Industrial Fire: Massive Factory Fire in Surat’s Sayan Area, 6 Workers Rescued Safely
Post-Poll Violence: TMC Worker Arrested After Dramatic Hideout in Saree Shop Goes Viral in West Bengal
Uttar Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri’s “Friendship Jihad” Remark Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of UP Elections
Mumbai Crime Investigation: Mumbai Concert Death Probe Intensifies as Police Question 8–10 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget