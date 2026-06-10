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HomeNewsMamata's Close Aide Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Bloc Of TMC: Reports

Mamata's Close Aide Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Bloc Of TMC: Reports

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 04:11 PM (IST)

The crisis within the Trinamool Congress deepened on Wednesday, with Hindustan Times reporting that Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh has extended support to the rebel faction led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. According to the report, Ghosh contacted Dastidar and signed documents backing the breakaway group, signalling growing support for the dissident camp within the party.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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