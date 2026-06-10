Explorer
Mamata's Close Aide Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Bloc Of TMC: Reports
The crisis within the Trinamool Congress deepened on Wednesday, with Hindustan Times reporting that Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh has extended support to the rebel faction led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. According to the report, Ghosh contacted Dastidar and signed documents backing the breakaway group, signalling growing support for the dissident camp within the party.
Before You Go
Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Business
As Modi Enters 13th Year, Oil Prices, Inflation And Growth Risks Cloud Economic Outlook
News
Mamata's Close Aide Saayoni Ghosh Likely To Join Rebel Bloc Of TMC: Reports
India
Kerala To Launch Free KSRTC Bus Travel For Women From June 15 Under 'Priyadarshini' Scheme
India
Sonia Gandhi Proposes TMC-Congress Merger, Mamata Seeks Time To Respond
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Election
7 Photos
Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: From CMs, Candidates To Voters, Polling Continues Amid Tight Battle
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by