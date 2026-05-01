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HomeNewsTamil Nadu Exit Poll Results: Stalin Shrugs Off Surveys; Vijay, AIADMK Confident Ahead Of May 4

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results: Stalin Shrugs Off Surveys; Vijay, AIADMK Confident Ahead Of May 4

Tamil Nadu exit polls hint at a tight three-way race, but Stalin, Vijay, and EPS stay confident ahead of crucial counting on May 4.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 May 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Exit polls project tight triangular contest in Tamil Nadu.
  • CM Stalin confident, emphasizes party's grassroots strength.
  • Actor Vijay blends faith visits with candidate instructions.
  • AIADMK leader Palaniswami rejects polls, claims majority.

Exit poll projections in Tamil Nadu have set the stage for a tightly fought triangular contest, with all three major political formations expressing confidence ahead of counting day on May 4. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led NDA, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are each projecting optimism despite mixed survey predictions. As speculation intensifies, key leaders across the spectrum have struck a cautious yet confident tone, urging their cadres to stay focused on the final outcome rather than exit poll narratives.

Stalin Downplays Polls, Backs Ground Reality

Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the exit poll buzz during a May Day event in Chennai, marking his first public remarks after polling concluded. While exuding confidence, he made it clear that his outlook was not shaped by survey projections.

“Wages in tune with hard work is an employee’s right. Likewise, we will get the reward for the hard work of our friends on May 4. There is no iota of change,” he said, as reported by The New Indian Express. Stalin underscored that his assessment was based on the party’s grassroots strength and his reading of voter sentiment.

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Vijay Combines Faith, Strategy

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, who leads TVK, has adopted a distinctive approach, blending spiritual outreach with political strategy. After visiting the Subramania Swamy Temple and the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, he is set to continue his pilgrimage with stops at Nagore Dargah and Velankanni Church on May 2.

Alongside these visits, Vijay has issued strict instructions to party candidates. He directed them to reach counting centres by early morning on May 4 and remain present throughout, cautioning against potential disruptions. Dismissing exit polls, he asserted that “the people have already decided their leader” and said results would ultimately reflect public will.

AIADMK Rejects Projections, Eyes Majority

On the other side, Edappadi K Palaniswami has firmly rejected exit poll forecasts that favour the ruling alliance. He maintained that the AIADMK-led front would secure a clear majority and form the next government.

Like his rivals, Palaniswami urged party workers not to be influenced by predictions, framing the election result as a direct reflection of their campaign efforts and public support.

ALSO READ: Puducherry Exit Polls: Vijay’s TVK Emerges Third Force With 17% Vote Share

High Stakes Ahead Of Counting Day

With all sides projecting confidence, the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu remains charged. Exit polls have added intrigue, but leaders across parties are treating them cautiously, focusing instead on booth-level performance and cadre mobilisation.

As counting day approaches, the contest appears wide open, with three major forces vying for power. 

Before You Go

Breaking News: Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Pawan Khera in Assam Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AIADMK's projection for the election results?

The AIADMK rejects exit poll forecasts, maintaining that their front will secure a clear majority and form the next government.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Edappadi Palaniswami Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Stalin Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026
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