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HomeElectionPuducherry Exit Polls: Vijay’s TVK Emerges Third Force With 17% Vote Share

Puducherry Exit Polls: Vijay’s TVK Emerges Third Force With 17% Vote Share

Puducherry exit polls show NDA lead, but Vijay’s TVK emerges as key player with strong women support in a tight three-way contest.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Exit polls show competitive three-way Puducherry election contest.
  • NR Congress-BJP alliance leads, TVK emerges strong third.
  • TVK gains traction, especially among women voters.
  • Age and generational divides influence voter preferences.

Puducherry exit polls TVK performance: The 2026 Assembly elections in Puducherry have thrown up an intriguing political picture, with exit polls suggesting a competitive three-way battle. While traditional alliances continue to dominate, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, appears to have made a notable entry into the Union Territory’s political landscape.

Polling for all 30 constituencies was held on April 9, and the findings released by My Axis India indicate shifting voter preferences across alliances and demographics.

NDA Alliance Leads, DMK-Congress Trails

According to the exit poll, the All India NR Congress-BJP alliance is projected to secure around 40% of the vote share, placing it in a strong position. The Congress-DMK alliance is estimated to garner about 30%, suggesting a competitive but trailing performance.

Meanwhile, TVK has emerged as a significant third force, with an estimated 17% vote share. Other parties and independents are expected to account for the remaining 13%, indicating a fragmented mandate.

Women Voters Boost TVK Performance

A closer look at gender-based voting trends reveals interesting patterns. The NR Congress-BJP alliance is estimated to have secured 41% of male votes and 39% of female votes. The Congress-DMK alliance follows with 31% among men and 29% among women.

TVK, however, shows stronger traction among women voters, with 20% support compared to 14% among men. This gender gap suggests that Vijay’s party may be resonating more with female voters, potentially shaping its future strategy in the region.

ALSO READ: What Do Exit Polls Indicate For BJP Across Five States?

Age-Wise Trends Highlight Shifting Loyalties

The data also points to varying support across age groups. The NR Congress appears to gain strength with older voters, with support rising from 29% among those aged 20–29 to 52% among voters above 60.

The Congress-DMK alliance shows gradual growth with age as well, starting from 10% among first-time voters and increasing to 38% among senior citizens.

TVK’s performance, while steady, reflects a broader appeal across demographics, particularly among younger and middle-aged voters, though not leading in any single age bracket.

TDP Finds Strong Youth Support

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), contesting independently, appears to have captured significant support among first-time voters, with 51% backing in that category. However, its appeal declines sharply with age, dropping to just 4% among those above 60.

This sharp contrast highlights a generational divide in voter preferences, with younger voters more inclined toward alternative political options.

ALSO READ: Exit Polls 2026: What Do Projections Mean For Congress Across States?

A Fragmented Mandate in the Making?

The exit poll paints a picture of a divided electorate in Puducherry, with no single force overwhelmingly dominant. While the NR Congress-BJP alliance holds an edge, the presence of TVK as a rising player adds a new dimension to the contest.

As counting day approaches, all eyes will be on whether these projections hold true—and whether Vijay’s TVK can convert its vote share into a meaningful political foothold.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Which alliance is projected to lead in the Puducherry 2026 Assembly elections?

The All India N.R. Congress-BJP alliance is projected to lead with approximately 40% of the vote share. The Congress-DMK alliance is estimated to receive about 30%.

Which new political party has emerged as a significant third force?

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, has emerged as a significant third force. They are estimated to secure around 17% of the vote share.

Does TVK have stronger support among men or women voters?

TVK shows stronger traction among women voters, with an estimated 20% support compared to 14% among men. This suggests a greater resonance with female voters.

Which party is finding strong support among first-time voters?

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), contesting independently, appears to have captured significant support among first-time voters, with 51% backing in that category.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 TVK Vijay Party Performance
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