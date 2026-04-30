Puducherry Exit Polls: Vijay’s TVK Emerges Third Force With 17% Vote Share

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exit polls show competitive three-way Puducherry election contest.

NR Congress-BJP alliance leads, TVK emerges strong third.

TVK gains traction, especially among women voters.

Age and generational divides influence voter preferences.

Puducherry exit polls TVK performance: The 2026 Assembly elections in Puducherry have thrown up an intriguing political picture, with exit polls suggesting a competitive three-way battle. While traditional alliances continue to dominate, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, appears to have made a notable entry into the Union Territory’s political landscape.

Polling for all 30 constituencies was held on April 9, and the findings released by My Axis India indicate shifting voter preferences across alliances and demographics.

NDA Alliance Leads, DMK-Congress Trails

According to the exit poll, the All India NR Congress-BJP alliance is projected to secure around 40% of the vote share, placing it in a strong position. The Congress-DMK alliance is estimated to garner about 30%, suggesting a competitive but trailing performance.

Meanwhile, TVK has emerged as a significant third force, with an estimated 17% vote share. Other parties and independents are expected to account for the remaining 13%, indicating a fragmented mandate.

Women Voters Boost TVK Performance

A closer look at gender-based voting trends reveals interesting patterns. The NR Congress-BJP alliance is estimated to have secured 41% of male votes and 39% of female votes. The Congress-DMK alliance follows with 31% among men and 29% among women.

TVK, however, shows stronger traction among women voters, with 20% support compared to 14% among men. This gender gap suggests that Vijay’s party may be resonating more with female voters, potentially shaping its future strategy in the region.

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Age-Wise Trends Highlight Shifting Loyalties

The data also points to varying support across age groups. The NR Congress appears to gain strength with older voters, with support rising from 29% among those aged 20–29 to 52% among voters above 60.

The Congress-DMK alliance shows gradual growth with age as well, starting from 10% among first-time voters and increasing to 38% among senior citizens.

TVK’s performance, while steady, reflects a broader appeal across demographics, particularly among younger and middle-aged voters, though not leading in any single age bracket.

TDP Finds Strong Youth Support

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), contesting independently, appears to have captured significant support among first-time voters, with 51% backing in that category. However, its appeal declines sharply with age, dropping to just 4% among those above 60.

This sharp contrast highlights a generational divide in voter preferences, with younger voters more inclined toward alternative political options.

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A Fragmented Mandate in the Making?

The exit poll paints a picture of a divided electorate in Puducherry, with no single force overwhelmingly dominant. While the NR Congress-BJP alliance holds an edge, the presence of TVK as a rising player adds a new dimension to the contest.

As counting day approaches, all eyes will be on whether these projections hold true—and whether Vijay’s TVK can convert its vote share into a meaningful political foothold.