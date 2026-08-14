Independence Day 2026 Advisory: Roads Around Red Fort Closed, Check Alternate Routes For Aug 15

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Commercial vehicles restricted; alternative routes provided for commuters.

Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions across the national capital for Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with several roads around the Red Fort set to remain closed to general traffic during the morning.

According to the advisory, restrictions will be in place from 4 am to 10 am on August 15. Only vehicles carrying valid labels will be allowed on designated roads around the Red Fort.

Roads Closed Around Red Fort

The affected stretches include Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Chhatta Rail Chowk; Lothian Road between GPO Delhi and Chhatta Rail Chowk; S.P. Mukherjee Marg between HC Sen Marg and Yamuna Bazar Chowk; Chandni Chowk Road between Fountain Chowk and Red Fort; Nishad Raj Marg between Ring Road and Netaji Subhash Marg; Esplanade Road and Link Road towards Netaji Subhash Marg; and Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Motorists without valid parking labels have also been advised to stay away from several other roads between 4 am and 10 am. These include C-Hexagon at India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and the Outer Ring Road via Salimgarh Bypass.

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Alternate Routes For Commuters

Traffic Police has suggested alternative routes to maintain movement across the city during the restrictions.

For north-south movement, commuters can use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, S.P. Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road.

For east-west movement, suggested routes include NH-24/NH-9, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapulla Road and Ring Road. Commuters can also take DND followed by Barapulla Road/Ring Road.

For movement across the Yamuna towards North Delhi, commuters have been advised to use Pusta Road, GT Road, Yudhister Setu and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Restrictions On Goods Vehicles, Interstate Buses

The advisory also lays down restrictions for commercial vehicles and buses.

Goods vehicles will be prohibited between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from midnight on August 14 until 11 am on August 15.

Interstate buses will similarly not be permitted between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the specified period.

City buses and DTC services will be diverted from affected routes in accordance with the traffic plan.

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Traffic Police Issues Safety Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police has asked motorists to plan their journeys in advance, leave early, avoid restricted stretches and keep additional travel time in hand.

Commuters have also been advised to follow traffic signs, variable message signs and instructions from traffic personnel, while keeping themselves updated through official Delhi Traffic Police advisories.

The advisory further urged people not to touch any suspicious or unidentified object and to immediately alert the nearest police personnel.

Delhi Metro Services To Begin At 4 AM On I-Day

Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on August 15 to facilitate the movement of special guests, invitees and the general public attending the Independence Day celebrations, the DMRC said on Thursday.

"Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines from 4 am until regular revenue services commence as per the scheduled timetable for the day," DMRC said.

It further stated that 1.30 lakh special pre-vended QR tickets have been supplied to the Ministry of Defence for the movement of special guests and bona fide invitees attending the celebrations.

"Invitees carrying valid physical admit cards issued by the Ministry of Defence will also be provided special pre-vended QR tickets at designated metro stations to facilitate their travel," the DMRC added.