Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 14 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 14 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 14 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More ‘Time For Manan Mishra To Resign?’: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Targets BCI Chief Over NALSAR Row CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke targets BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra over the NALSAR row, questioning whether it is time for him to resign. Read More Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Lost Pilot Control For 7 Seconds, All 3 Hydraulics Failed: Airbus Report The aircraft’s primary control surfaces became unresponsive for around four seconds, while the aircraft suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude and some passengers were injured. Read More ABP Exclusive | 'Pakistani Army, Leave PoK’: Call Grows Louder As Protests Continue Speaking at Rawalakot’s Eidgah ground, PoK protest leader Sardar Aman Khan also revived the demand for a plebiscite, referring to political promises made to the people of PoK. Read More Rakhi Sawant To Judge Drag Lip-Sync Battle Royale II In Delhi On August 22 Rakhi Sawant will judge Battle Royale II, a drag lip-sync competition at The LaLiT New Delhi on August 22. Joining Zeesh and Lush Monsoon, she will assess performers from across India, while Kitty Su Beauty makes its debut at the event. Read More 'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads Sunny Deol Starrer By 81% Awarapan 2 has taken a strong early lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in advance bookings ahead of their August 14 box office clash. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has sold significantly more tickets. Read More Jamal Hossain Seizes Two-Shot Lead With Stunning 63 At Coal India Open Jamal Hossain fired a seven-under 63 to grab a two-shot lead at the rain-hit Coal India Open, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes. Read More Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Tata Sons Succession: Report Reveals Why Tata Trusts Are Exploring Legal Options After Chandrasekaran Exit N Chandrasekaran's decision to step down has set the Tata Sons succession process in motion, but a legal hurdle involving the Tata Trusts could decide how quickly the leadership transition progresses Read More