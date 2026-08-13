Bengal: Map, Photos Of Fort William Recovered From Arrested 'Pak National' Under STF Scanner

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) A day after the arrest of a suspected Pakistani national and his “associate” by the West Bengal STF, investigators were examining how they obtained a map and photographs of Fort William, the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters here, a senior official said on Thursday.

Rana Rauf Khalid alias Wahab Alam and his alleged associate Mohammad Ijaz were arrested by the West Bengal Special Task Force from Habra in North 24 Parganas district late on Tuesday, while they were “trying to reach the Bangladesh border” through Jessore Road.

The recovery of the Fort William material has emerged as a key line of investigation, with the STF trying to establish its source and intended use, the official said.

"One of the important aspects being examined is how the map and photographs of Fort William came into the possession of the accused, and whether these were part of any information-gathering activity," the STF official told PTI.

The agency is also examining the digital trail of the accused. Mobile phones recovered from them allegedly contained social media chats and telephone numbers linked to Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Investigators have found indications that some of the chats and phone numbers were deleted, he said.

"The deleted chats and numbers are being examined carefully. We are trying to establish the contacts, the nature of communication and whether any information was shared through these channels," the official said.

The alleged deletion of digital material has assumed significance, with the probe looking into whether the accused were operating as part of a wider network, and whether information related to Indian military installations and movements was being transmitted outside the country, he said.

Investigators suspect that Rauf has links with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and are examining his activities, contacts and movements in India, he said.

The STF sleuths were also examining alleged collection of information concerning military movements and infrastructure near the Petrapole and Ghojadanga border areas, the official said.

The special task force is also looking into the possibility of a larger operation ahead of Independence Day on August 15, though officials said the probe is at an early stage and no definitive conclusion has been reached.

"Military intelligence agencies have been contacted in connection with the investigation," the senior official said.

The arrests have also brought under scrutiny the security of the international border and the network involved in creating fake Indian identity documents, officials said.

Following his arrest, Rauf was taken to Habra hospital for a medical examination on Tuesday night, they said.

Later, when produced before the Barasat court, both the arrested accused were remanded to 14-day police custody.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)