Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 13 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

China Says Border With India ‘Generally Stable’ Amid Reports Of Fresh Tensions China says the India border is “generally stable” amid reports of fresh tensions in Arunachal Pradesh and rejects India’s move to rename 27 places. Read More

NDA, Opposition MPs Clash In Parliament On Last Day Of Monsoon Session: WATCH Security personnel stood between the rival groups as slogans were raised over the Delhi lathicharge and demands for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement in Parliament. Read More

Indian Teenager Charged With Murdering Mother, Brother In Massachusetts Investigators tried to locate Arjun but were initially unsuccessful and alerted law enforcement agencies and the public to be on the lookout for him. Read More

'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads Sunny Deol Starrer By 81% Awarapan 2 has taken a strong early lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in advance bookings ahead of their August 14 box office clash. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has sold significantly more tickets. Read More

OPINION | Nolan’s Helen Of Troy: Artistic Liberty Or Tokenism? Artistic liberty in cinema must be meaningful, not cosmetic, as Nolan’s portrayal of Helen of Troy raises questions over casting, representation and creative conviction. Read More

Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More

CWG Gold Medallist Asmita Dey Felicitated In Tripura Asmita Dey also received a Rs 10 lakh cheque after her dramatic golden-score win over Canada’s Heidi Quach to claim the women’s 48kg gold in Glasgow. Read More

TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More