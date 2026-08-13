India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 - Afternoon

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 13 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 13 August 2026:

  1. Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 13 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

    Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 13 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More

  2. China Says Border With India ‘Generally Stable’ Amid Reports Of Fresh Tensions

    China says the India border is “generally stable” amid reports of fresh tensions in Arunachal Pradesh and rejects India’s move to rename 27 places. Read More

  3. NDA, Opposition MPs Clash In Parliament On Last Day Of Monsoon Session: WATCH

    Security personnel stood between the rival groups as slogans were raised over the Delhi lathicharge and demands for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement in Parliament. Read More

  4. Indian Teenager Charged With Murdering Mother, Brother In Massachusetts

    Investigators tried to locate Arjun but were initially unsuccessful and alerted law enforcement agencies and the public to be on the lookout for him. Read More

  5. 'Awarapan 2' vs 'Batwara 1947' Advance Booking: Emraan Hashmi Film Leads Sunny Deol Starrer By 81%

    Awarapan 2 has taken a strong early lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in advance bookings ahead of their August 14 box office clash. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has sold significantly more tickets. Read More

  6. OPINION | Nolan’s Helen Of Troy: Artistic Liberty Or Tokenism?

    Artistic liberty in cinema must be meaningful, not cosmetic, as Nolan’s portrayal of Helen of Troy raises questions over casting, representation and creative conviction. Read More

  7. Kshitij Naveed Kaul Takes Lead As Rain Halts Coal India Open In Kolkata

    Coal India Open 2026: Kshitij Naveed Kaul leads the Coal India Open at 10-under after a four-under 66, with heavy rain suspending the second round in Kolkata. Read More

  8. CWG Gold Medallist Asmita Dey Felicitated In Tripura

    Asmita Dey also received a Rs 10 lakh cheque after her dramatic golden-score win over Canada’s Heidi Quach to claim the women’s 48kg gold in Glasgow. Read More

  9. TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations

    Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More

  10. ‘Issue Needs To Be Put To An End’: Bombay HC On Vijay Mallya Asset Row

    Senior advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Mallya, told the court that the petition was filed in 2020 when settlement discussions were underway and sought protection for certain assets. Read More

Before You Go

PARLIAMENT: BJP-NDA MPs Protest Over Jharkhand Student Lathi-Charge, Demand Rahul Gandhi’s Apology

Published at : 13 Aug 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Afternoon Bulletin ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin Afternoon Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Was Venue ‘Purified’ After Mallikarjun Kharge’s Uttarakhand Rally? Congress, BJP Clash
Why Was Venue ‘Purified’ After Mallikarjun Kharge’s Uttarakhand Rally? Congress, BJP Clash
Trending
‘SpongeBob Raid’ In Delhi Call Centre? Fact-Checking American Man Justin Ho’s Bizarre Viral Video
‘SpongeBob Raid’ In Delhi Call Centre? Fact-Checking American Man Justin Ho’s Bizarre Viral Video
India
NDA, Opposition MPs Clash In Parliament On Last Day Of Monsoon Session: WATCH
NDA, Opposition MPs Clash In Parliament On Last Day Of Monsoon Session: WATCH
India
Bengal: Map, Photos Of Fort William Recovered From Arrested 'Pak National' Under STF Scanner
Bengal: Map, Photos Of Fort William Recovered From Arrested 'Pak National' Under STF Scanner
Advertisement

Videos

PARLIAMENT: BJP-NDA MPs Protest Over Jharkhand Student Lathi-Charge, Demand Rahul Gandhi’s Apology
PARLIAMENT: Monsoon Session Ends Today Amid Strong Possibility of More Disruptions
HAR GHAR TIRANGA: J.P. Nadda Says Tricolour Campaign Has Become a People’s Movement
WEATHER ALERT: Extreme Weather Ravages India and Several Parts of the World, Floods Trigger Widespread Destruction
FLOOD ALERT: Cloudburst, Heavy Rains Trigger Widespread Flood Fury Across 3 States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget