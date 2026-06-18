Sanjay Raut Calls ‘Rebel’ Sena MPs Cowards, Says Battle Will Continue In Court

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday launched a fresh attack on six party MPs believed to be preparing to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, calling them “cowards” and using abusive language to target the alleged rebels. His remarks came amid a deepening crisis within Uddhav Thackeray’s camp after an emergency meeting of the party’s parliamentary board failed to draw the attendance of the six MPs. Raut said the battle against defectors would continue “in Parliament, in the courts and on the streets”, while accusing them of betraying the party and acting out of fear.

Meeting Snub Deepens Crisis

The latest confrontation follows the failure of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s leadership to bring the six MPs back into the fold. Raut and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant had convened an emergency meeting of the party's parliamentary board and issued a whip directing all nine MPs to attend.

However, only three MPs-those already aligned with the Uddhav Thackeray faction-turned up. None of the six alleged rebels attended the meeting, further fuelling speculation that they are preparing to switch allegiance to the Shinde camp.

Reacting sharply, Raut termed the absence a violation of the party whip and warned that explanations would be sought from the MPs. He also mocked reports of the MPs visiting Tirupati, saying, “First commit betrayal and then seek God’s blessings.”

Also Read: Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Deepens As 6 MPs Skip Key Meeting Despite Three-Line Whip

Show-Cause Notices Ahead

According to party sources, the leadership has now largely given up hope of preventing the split. The six MPs are increasingly being viewed as rebels within the organisation, especially after ignoring the emergency meeting.

Arvind Sawant said the absent MPs would be served show-cause notices and given seven days to respond. If no satisfactory reply is received, the party will initiate further action and may approach the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The rebellion is reportedly linked to concerns among some MPs that Shiv Sena (UBT) could eventually merge with the Congress. The apprehension gained traction after Raut recently said he had once advised Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee that her party should consider merging with the Congress.

In a separate remark, Raut also blamed the Supreme Court and the Election Commission for the current situation, claiming that had the court delivered its verdict earlier in the Shiv Sena dispute, the party would not be facing another round of defections.

Also Read: UBT MP Arvind Sawant Denies Defection Claims Amid Rebellion Speculation