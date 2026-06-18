Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsSanjay Raut Calls ‘Rebel’ Sena MPs Cowards, Says Battle Will Continue In Court

Sanjay Raut Calls ‘Rebel’ Sena MPs Cowards, Says Battle Will Continue In Court

Sanjay Raut called six 'rebel' Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs cowards, accused them of betrayal and said the party's fight would continue in courts and Parliament.

Reported By : Vinita Bhat | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 03:48 PM (IST)

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday launched a fresh attack on six party MPs believed to be preparing to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, calling them “cowards” and using abusive language to target the alleged rebels. His remarks came amid a deepening crisis within Uddhav Thackeray’s camp after an emergency meeting of the party’s parliamentary board failed to draw the attendance of the six MPs. Raut said the battle against defectors would continue “in Parliament, in the courts and on the streets”, while accusing them of betraying the party and acting out of fear.

Meeting Snub Deepens Crisis

The latest confrontation follows the failure of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s leadership to bring the six MPs back into the fold. Raut and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant had convened an emergency meeting of the party's parliamentary board and issued a whip directing all nine MPs to attend.

However, only three MPs-those already aligned with the Uddhav Thackeray faction-turned up. None of the six alleged rebels attended the meeting, further fuelling speculation that they are preparing to switch allegiance to the Shinde camp.

Reacting sharply, Raut termed the absence a violation of the party whip and warned that explanations would be sought from the MPs. He also mocked reports of the MPs visiting Tirupati, saying, “First commit betrayal and then seek God’s blessings.”

Also Read: Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Deepens As 6 MPs Skip Key Meeting Despite Three-Line Whip

Show-Cause Notices Ahead

According to party sources, the leadership has now largely given up hope of preventing the split. The six MPs are increasingly being viewed as rebels within the organisation, especially after ignoring the emergency meeting.

Arvind Sawant said the absent MPs would be served show-cause notices and given seven days to respond. If no satisfactory reply is received, the party will initiate further action and may approach the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The rebellion is reportedly linked to concerns among some MPs that Shiv Sena (UBT) could eventually merge with the Congress. The apprehension gained traction after Raut recently said he had once advised Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee that her party should consider merging with the Congress.

In a separate remark, Raut also blamed the Supreme Court and the Election Commission for the current situation, claiming that had the court delivered its verdict earlier in the Shiv Sena dispute, the party would not be facing another round of defections.

Also Read: UBT MP Arvind Sawant Denies Defection Claims Amid Rebellion Speculation

Before You Go

POLITICAL CRISIS: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel Amid Ideology Row, Party Issues Notices

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Jun 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Raut Breaking News ABP Live Eknath SHinde Uddhav Sena Shiv Sena (UBT) Split
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Sanjay Raut Calls ‘Rebel’ Sena MPs Cowards, Says Battle Will Continue In Court
'Seven Days To Explain': Shiv Sena (UBT) Warns Rebel MPs Of Action
Cities
Tension Erupts In Karnataka's Bhatkal After Hindu Group Intercepts Muslim Youth And Hindu Woman
Tension Erupts In Karnataka's Bhatkal After Hindu Group Intercepts Muslim Youth And Hindu Woman
India
India-France Partnership Drives Global Progress, Remarks PM Modi On Paris Visit
India-France Partnership Drives Global Progress, Remarks PM Modi On Paris Visit
India
OPINION | Akal Takht’s ‘Guru Dokhi’ Verdict Rocks AAP: Can Bhagwant Mann Retain Sikh Support Ahead Of 2027?
Akal Takht’s ‘Guru Dokhi’ Verdict Rocks AAP: Can Bhagwant Mann Retain Sikh Support Ahead Of 2027?
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL CRISIS: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel Amid Ideology Row, Party Issues Notices
SENA UBT CRISIS: Sanjay Raut Issues Notice to Rebel MPs, Warns of Action Over Defection Row
POLITICAL BREAKTHROUGH: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel, Cite Ideological Drift and Party Concerns
POLITICAL BREAKING: Shiv Sena UBT Split Deepens as Rebel MPs Skip Key Meeting in Parliament
OPPOSITION ATTACK: Congress Slams BJP Over Shiv Sena Split, Calls It Attack on Democracy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget