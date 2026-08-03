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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Blocks Al Jazeera, News Websites Amid PoK Protest Coverage: Report

Pakistan Blocks Al Jazeera, News Websites Amid PoK Protest Coverage: Report

Several news websites, including Al Jazeera English, were reportedly blocked in parts of Pakistan amid PoK protest coverage. Pakistan accused Al Jazeera of "selective reporting"; the claim remains unverified.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 11:56 PM (IST)

Several local and regional digital news platforms, along with international broadcaster Al Jazeera English, have reportedly become inaccessible to users in parts of Pakistan, according to ANI.

The reported restrictions come amid heightened digital censorship following extensive coverage of the ongoing protests and alleged security crackdowns in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Reports Of Digital Curbs Amid PoK Unrest

Social media users also claimed that Al Jazeera had been blocked in Pakistan. A post purportedly issued by Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry, circulating on X, alleged that the government had taken note of what it described as the Qatari broadcaster's "selective reporting" on the PoK protests.

The restrictions are reportedly aimed at platforms covering the continuing demonstrations, alleged security action, and public discontent in the region, ANI reported.

The protests continued through Sunday (August 2), with demonstrations also reported from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Parts of PoK remain tense as constitutional assembly elections are being held in phases until August 10. More than 40 people have reportedly been killed in violence that has gripped the region since June.

Pakistan I&B Ministry Alleges 'Selective Reporting'

A purported post by Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry, widely shared on social media, accused Al Jazeera of engaging in "yellow journalism" and presenting a distorted picture of the elections. "We have taken note of Al Jazeera's selective reporting from handpicked polling stations in Muzaffarabad today. Through carefully chosen timings and scripted statements from selected individuals, the channel has sought to misrepresent the elections and voting process," the post allegedly said.

ABP News could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that Muzaffarabad "looked remarkably" like a city that had "decided not to" vote. The broadcaster also alleged that an internet shutdown lasting more than 50 days had severely hampered reporting from the region. It further claimed that markets, banks and petrol stations had remained shut across Muzaffarabad since the previous Friday, while public transport services had been suspended.

In July, Al Jazeera had also reported that an Islamabad judicial magistrate's court sought to block several YouTube channels following a June 2 report by Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
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Al Jazeera Pakistan POK Protest
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