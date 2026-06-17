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HomeNewsIndiaUBT MP Arvind Sawant Denies Defection Claims Amid Rebellion Speculation

UBT MP Arvind Sawant Denies Defection Claims Amid Rebellion Speculation

"Go to the person who gave you this news and ask for a proof, of the MPs meeting Om Birla," he said, dismissing suggestions of a fracture within the UBT camp.

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shiv Sena UBT MP Sawant rejected reports of an imminent split.
  • Raut warned rebels to resign; alleged financial inducements for split.
  • Speculation of 'Operation Tiger' suggests seven MPs may defect.

Amid speculation over a possible split within Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), party MP Arvind Sawant on Wednesday rejected reports suggesting that several MPs were preparing to break away from the faction.

Responding to claims that party MPs were in touch with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as part of a possible defection move, Sawant challenged those making the allegations to provide evidence.

"Go to the person who gave you this news and ask for a proof, of the MPs meeting Om Birla," he said, dismissing suggestions of a fracture within the UBT camp.

'How Does It Impact The Country?'

Sawant questioned the attention being given to reports of internal political developments, arguing that larger national issues deserved greater focus.

"Suppose 4 MPs leave a party. How does it impact the country? How is it harming the people? Depreciating Rupee is affecting the country. This is bringing us disrepute in the world," he said.

Raut Warns Potential Rebels

The remarks came amid growing speculation that a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could break away and form a separate faction.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, along with Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Raut said any MP wishing to leave the party should first resign and seek a fresh mandate from voters.

"If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent," he said.

Allegations Of Attempts To Engineer Split

Raut also alleged that efforts were being made to trigger a split within the party and claimed financial inducements had been offered to lawmakers.

"I have information that Rs 15 crore each was delivered to the MPs, after which they boarded charter flights from three places, including Nanded and Pune. We have issued a whip for the Parliamentary Party Meeting tomorrow. Arvind ji has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker," he said.

'Operation Tiger' Speculation Gains Momentum

Maharashtra's political circles have been abuzz with talk of "Operation Tiger" amid reports that seven of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine Lok Sabha MPs were in contact with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and could join the ruling party.

The speculation has revived memories of the 2022 political upheaval, when Eknath Shinde and several MLAs broke away from Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, resulting in a split in the Shiv Sena.

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Sena Faces Fresh Revolt as Six MPs Back Shinde Camp Move

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs planning to split from the party?

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant rejected reports of MPs breaking away, challenging those making the claims to provide evidence of them meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

What did Sanjay Raut say about MPs leaving the Shiv Sena (UBT)?

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated that any MP wishing to leave the party should first resign from their position and seek a fresh mandate from voters.

What allegations did Sanjay Raut make regarding attempts to split the party?

Sanjay Raut alleged efforts were being made to split the party, claiming financial inducements of Rs 15 crore each were offered to MPs who then boarded charter flights.

What is 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra politics?

'Operation Tiger' refers to speculation that seven of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s nine Lok Sabha MPs might be in contact with and could join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arvind Sawant Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra' Uddhav Thackeray SHiv Sena UBT SHiv Sena (UBT) Operation Tiger
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