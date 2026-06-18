Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis Deepens As 6 MPs Skip Key Meeting Despite Three-Line Whip

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skipped crucial meeting despite whip.

Their absence fueled split speculation; party leadership discusses action.

BJP denied involvement, citing Thackeray's party's internal issues.

Speculation suggests absent MPs might join Eknath Shinde's camp.

Political uncertainty within Shiv Sena (UBT) intensified on Thursday after six of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs failed to attend a crucial meeting despite the issuance of a three-line whip.

The development has triggered fresh speculation about a possible split within the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, with questions also being raised about the consequences of ignoring a party whip.

The parliamentary board meeting was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Parliament complex in New Delhi. However, by Thursday afternoon, only three MPs had attended the gathering.

Absence of MPs Fuels Defection Buzz

Amid growing political chatter over the whereabouts of several MPs, the Thackeray faction had convened the meeting to take stock of the situation and discuss party matters.

The absence of the six MPs further intensified speculation that a section of the party's parliamentary wing could be preparing to break ranks.

Their decision not to attend the meeting came despite the party issuing a three-line whip, generally considered one of the strongest directives that a political party can issue to its legislators.

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Uddhav Thackeray Briefed on Developments

Following the meeting, party leadership promptly informed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray about the absence of the six MPs.

Sources indicated that discussions have begun within the party regarding possible action against those who failed to attend the meeting.

The leadership is now assessing its options as concerns grow over the party's internal cohesion and the potential political implications of the development.

Questions Raised Over Whip Violation

The incident has also sparked debate over the significance of a three-line whip and the consequences of ignoring it.

With six MPs remaining absent despite the directive, attention has shifted to whether disciplinary action could follow and what steps the party leadership may take in response.

The episode has added another layer of uncertainty to an already tense political situation within the Thackeray camp.

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BJP Denies Role in Sena (UBT) Turmoil

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule rejected allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party was involved in encouraging defections from Shiv Sena (UBT).

Speaking on Wednesday, the senior BJP leader said the party had no connection with the developments involving Uddhav Thackeray’s MPs or MLAs.

“BJP has no relation with where Uddhav Thackeray's MPs go. Uddhav Thackeray should know why his MPs or MLAs are leaving him. If they are going to Eknath Shinde, then it is a matter related to him. Neither our CM nor any of our leaders have any connection with this. Why should the BJP be dragged into this?” Bawankule said.

Spotlight on Eknath Shinde Camp

Bawankule’s remarks came amid speculation that some leaders from the Thackeray faction could be moving closer to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp.

While no official confirmation has emerged regarding any defection, the absence of six MPs from a meeting called under a three-line whip has intensified political discussions.

With the party leadership now deliberating its next move, attention remains focused on whether the crisis will escalate into a larger organisational challenge for Shiv Sena (UBT).