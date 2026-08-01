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English NewsNewsTop 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 1 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 1 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day

Written By : ABP News Bureau |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines to kick start your day and stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 1 August 2026:

  1. ABP Exclusive: Girl Accused Of Abusing PM Modi In CJP protest Says 'I'm 15', Apologises; How Did Complainant Respond?

    A girl claiming to be 15 apologised for offensive remarks against PM Modi during a CJP protest. The FIR complainant later admitted relying on an unverified social media comment about her age. Read More

  2. Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM, Urges Protection Of Commercial Shipping

    Sharing details of the conversation, Jaishankar said India strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers should not be targeted under any circumstances. Read More

  3. 'They Abused Me And My Late Mother': PM Modi Breaks Silence On CJP Protest

    The Prime Minister shared a video message on X in which he spoke about the incident and appealed for compassion and unity. Read More

  4. 'Pak Trained Mujahideen Turned Against State': India Slams Islamabd For Crackdown On Civilians In PoJK

    India condemned Pakistan's crackdown on PoJK protesters, alleging over 40 deaths and urging global accountability. As protests entered Day 51, fresh firing reportedly killed six in Rawalakot. Read More

  5. Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla On Sixth Anniversary Of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’; Song Crosses 364 Million YouTube Views

    ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, has completed six years today. Read More

  6. Madhampatty Rangaraj Acknowledges Son Ragha After DNA Test, Pledges Lifelong Support

    Chef-actor Madhampatty Rangaraj confirms Ragha as his biological son after DNA testing, pledging lifelong love, care and responsibility. Read More

  7. PM Modi Congratulates Asmita Dey After CWG Gold; Harsh Singh Wins Men's Judo Title

    PM Modi hailed Asmita Dey's CWG 2026 judo gold as a proud moment for India. Harsh Singh later won men's 60kg gold, dedicating his medal to his mother, taking India's gold tally to five. Read More

  8. Chopra wins javelin throw silver in CWG, bronze for Yashvir

    Glasgow, Jul 31 (PTI): Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra was not at his best under testing conditions but still delivered a silver medal while Yashvir Singh fetched a surprise bronze with his last throw in the Commonwealth Games here on Frida. Read More

  9. Amitabh Bachchan Returns For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18; Sony Reveals Premiere Date

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as host. Sony releases the new 'Sochna Padega' theme and premiere details. Read More

  10. ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 | CEO Sumanta Dutta Says Auto Industry Builds More Than Vehicles, It Builds Dreams

    ABP Network CEO Sumanta Dutta said India's auto industry has evolved beyond manufacturing vehicles to reflecting changing consumer aspirations. Read More

Before You Go

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate

Published at : 01 Aug 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Top News Top Headlines Top News Headlines Latest News News Headlines Today Top 10 Headlines English News Headlines Morning Headlines Todays Morning Headlines Breakfast News
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Top Headlines

India
'They Abused Me And My Late Mother': PM Modi Breaks Silence On CJP Protest
'They Abused Me And My Late Mother': PM Modi Breaks Silence On CJP Protest
Cities
Chhattisgarh Seeks Rs 435 Crore Central Aid To Electrify 461 Bastar Villages
Chhattisgarh Seeks Rs 435 Crore Central Aid To Electrify 461 Bastar Villages
Sports
PM Modi Congratulates Asmita Dey After CWG Gold; Harsh Singh Wins Men's Judo Title
PM Modi Congratulates Asmita Dey After CWG Gold; Harsh Singh Wins Men's Judo Title
India
'Back In My Village': Sonam Wangchuk Hopes Govt Will Fulfil Promises Made During CJP Protest
'Back In My Village': Wangchuk Hopes Govt Will Fulfil Promises Made During CJP Protest
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Videos

POLITICAL WAR: SP Defends Pappu Yadav Protest, Says Donation Row Bigger Than Saffron Debate
PARLIAMENT SHOWDOWN: Pappu Yadav’s Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP-Saints Backlash
DELHI PROTEST UPDATE: Injured Cops’ Families Reject Claims Of Police Excess, Demand Fair View
POLITICAL STORM: Pappu Yadav’s Ram Temple Donation Protest Sparks BJP Counterattack
PARLIAMENT UPDATE: Pappu Yadav’s Protest Over Temple Donations Grabs Attention Amid House Chaos
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