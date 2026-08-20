India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsSajjan Kumar, Convicted In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Dies While Serving Life Sentence

Sajjan Kumar, Convicted In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Dies While Serving Life Sentence

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, serving life sentences in 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, died on Thursday at Safdarjung Hospital.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 03:44 PM (IST)

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving a life sentence for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, died on Thursday, according to sources at Safdarjung Hospital. The hospital has not yet disclosed the cause of his death.

Convicted Over 1984 Riots

Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, in a case concerning the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara during the riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

The court's verdict marked a significant development in a case that had remained unresolved for decades. Kumar had consistently denied the allegations against him.

He was lodged in Tihar Jail while serving his sentence. In February 2025, a Delhi court also sentenced him to life imprisonment in another case linked to the 1984 violence, concerning the killing of two Sikh men.

Also Read: Lucknow Triple Shooting: Man Kills Banker Wife Outside ICICI Bank, Later Kills Sister, Self

Three-Time Lok Sabha MP

Kumar was a prominent Congress leader and served as a member of the Lok Sabha three times. He represented the Outer Delhi constituency and remained an influential political figure in the capital for several years.

Following his conviction by the Delhi High Court in 2018, Kumar resigned from the Congress.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots erupted in Delhi and other parts of India after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the violence, with Delhi witnessing some of the worst attacks.

Kumar's conviction was among the major legal developments in cases arising from the riots, which had faced prolonged investigations and litigation.

His death comes while he was serving sentences in connection with two separate cases stemming from the violence. Safdarjung Hospital sources confirmed his death on Thursday, but the circumstances and cause of death had not been officially clarified at the time of reporting.

Also Read: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Likely To Contest Punjab Polls From Two Seats

Before You Go

Breaking: Kangana-Ramdev Row Escalates as ‘Character’ Remark Sparks Fresh Political Storm

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Aug 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
1984 Sikh Riots CONGRESS Sjjan Kumar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Sajjan Kumar, Convicted In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Dies While Serving Life Sentence
Sajjan Kumar, Convicted In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Dies While Serving Life Sentence
Cities
Lucknow Triple Shooting: Man Kills Banker Wife Outside ICICI Bank, Later Kills Sister, Self
Lucknow Triple Shooting: Man Kills Banker Wife Outside ICICI Bank, Later Kills Sister, Self
World
Russian Strikes On Kyiv Kill At Least 12, Injure More Than 30
Russian Strikes On Kyiv Kill At Least 12, Injure More Than 30
World
Kenya Safari Helicopter Crash: Ecuador Spy Boss Among All 7 On Board Killed Near Mount Ololokwe
Kenya Safari Helicopter Crash: Ecuador Spy Boss Among All 7 On Board Killed Near Mount Ololokwe
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Kangana-Ramdev Row Escalates as ‘Character’ Remark Sparks Fresh Political Storm
Rajasthan School Row: Congress Protest Erupts at Assembly, Sachin Pilot Targets Govt
Breaking: Vande Mataram Row Escalates as Amit Shah Attacks Congress Over Two-Verse Decision
Breaking: Home Minister Attacks Congress Over Vande Mataram, Accuses Party of Appeasement Politics
BREAKING: Government Caps Large-Buyer Stocks as Prices Cross ₹65 Ahead of Festivals
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget