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English NewsNewsWorldKenya Safari Helicopter Crash: Ecuador Spy Boss Among All 7 On Board Killed Near Mount Ololokwe

Kenya Safari Helicopter Crash: Ecuador Spy Boss Among All 7 On Board Killed Near Mount Ololokwe

Six passengers all died in a remote area of Kenya on Wednesday when their helicopter crashed. Aviation accidents in Kenya have increased as tourism expands in the country.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kenyan helicopter crash killed seven, including five US citizens.
  • Ecuador's intelligence director and his wife perished.
  • Investigation launched as tourism growth sees more crashes.

Reported by: Jon Shelton with AFP, AP | Edited by: Rana Taha

Authorities in Kenya say that all seven people on board a safari helicopter — six passengers and a pilot — were killed on Wednesday when the chopper crashed in the foothills of the popular but remote tourist destination, Mount Ololokwe.

Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority said the group's Eurocopter EC130 B4 helicopter crashed at 9:13 a.m. (0613 GMT) after departing the Loisaba wildlife reserve on route to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County north of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Video footage on social media showed the smoking wreckage of the helicopter strewn about, smoldering and burning in thickly wooded terrain.

What do we know about the victims of the Kenya crash?

The US State Department said that five of the six passengers killed were US citizens.

"The US Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance," read a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss."

An executive at Telemundo — a US-based Spanish-language television channel owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal — was reportedly among the victims.

Michele Sensi-Contugi, director of Ecuador's Strategic Intelligence Center was as well, and so was his wife, who also held US citizenship.

Sensi-Contugi, a former businessman, was a close friend and associate of Ecuador's right-wing President Daniel Noboa, who appointed him head of national intelligence in 2024.

"In this moment of deep sorrow, the government extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and close associates," Ecuador's presidency said in a statement on X.

More accidents as tourism grows

Numerous travel companies offer helicopter tours to remote places like Mount Ololokwe.

But as Kenya's tourism sector has grown, so, too, has the frequency of helicopter crashes.

In February, another chopper went down in the wilderness, killing all six on board, including a parliamentarian.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Kenya helicopter crash?

A safari helicopter carrying six passengers and a pilot crashed in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe, Kenya, on Wednesday. All seven individuals on board were killed.

Who were the victims of the helicopter crash?

Five of the six passengers were US citizens. Among the victims were a Telemundo executive, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and his US citizen wife.

Where did the helicopter crash take place?

The crash occurred in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe, a remote tourist destination in Kenya. The helicopter was flying from Loisaba wildlife reserve to the Ewaso Nyiro area.

Is the cause of the helicopter crash known?

No, an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the crash. Authorities have not yet released findings on the accident.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Kenya Helicopter Crash
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