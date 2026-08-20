Kenya Safari Helicopter Crash: Ecuador Spy Boss Among All 7 On Board Killed Near Mount Ololokwe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kenyan helicopter crash killed seven, including five US citizens.

Ecuador's intelligence director and his wife perished.

Investigation launched as tourism growth sees more crashes.

Reported by: Jon Shelton with AFP, AP | Edited by: Rana Taha

Authorities in Kenya say that all seven people on board a safari helicopter — six passengers and a pilot — were killed on Wednesday when the chopper crashed in the foothills of the popular but remote tourist destination, Mount Ololokwe.

Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority said the group's Eurocopter EC130 B4 helicopter crashed at 9:13 a.m. (0613 GMT) after departing the Loisaba wildlife reserve on route to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County north of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Video footage on social media showed the smoking wreckage of the helicopter strewn about, smoldering and burning in thickly wooded terrain.

What do we know about the victims of the Kenya crash?

The US State Department said that five of the six passengers killed were US citizens.

"The US Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance," read a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss."

An executive at Telemundo — a US-based Spanish-language television channel owned by Comcast/NBCUniversal — was reportedly among the victims.

Michele Sensi-Contugi, director of Ecuador's Strategic Intelligence Center was as well, and so was his wife, who also held US citizenship.

Sensi-Contugi, a former businessman, was a close friend and associate of Ecuador's right-wing President Daniel Noboa, who appointed him head of national intelligence in 2024.

"In this moment of deep sorrow, the government extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and close associates," Ecuador's presidency said in a statement on X.

More accidents as tourism grows

Numerous travel companies offer helicopter tours to remote places like Mount Ololokwe.

But as Kenya's tourism sector has grown, so, too, has the frequency of helicopter crashes.

In February, another chopper went down in the wilderness, killing all six on board, including a parliamentarian.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.