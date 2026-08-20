Russian Strikes On Kyiv Kill At Least 12, Injure More Than 30

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian strikes killed 12, injured 30+, damaged Kyiv buildings.

One killed in Brovary, drone crashed in Romanian border area.

Poland launched aviation operations amid increased Russian attacks.

Reported by: Rana Taha with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Dharvi Vaid

Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and its surrounding regions overnight killed at least 12 people and injured more than 30, Ukrainian authorities said early Thursday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

What do we know about the Russian overnight attack on Kyiv?

The attack damaged residential buildings, a medical facility and an educational institution, the Kyiv city military administration said in a statement.

At least 12 people were killed in Kyiv, the administration added.

Another attack on the Brovary district in the broader Kyiv region killed one person and wounded another, Kyiv regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

"One industrial facility has been damaged. All relevant services are on site, working to extinguish the fire," he added.

In neighboring Poland, the Polish army said it started preventive military aviation operations to protect its airspace amid the Russian strikes. The Polish military often takes this measure amid heavy Russian strikes on Ukraine.

In Romania, the Defense Ministry said a drone crashed into an uninhabited area of the country of Tulcea during the Russian attacks.

Russia has stepped up attacks on the Ukrainian capital in recent month, with Ukraine also increasing attacks deep within Russia.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.