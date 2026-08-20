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English NewsNewsWorldRussian Strikes On Kyiv Kill At Least 12, Injure More Than 30

Russian Strikes On Kyiv Kill At Least 12, Injure More Than 30

The strikes on the Ukrainian capital and its surrounding regions also injured dozens. In neighboring Poland, the military started preventive aviation operations to protect its airspace.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Russian strikes killed 12, injured 30+, damaged Kyiv buildings.
  • One killed in Brovary, drone crashed in Romanian border area.
  • Poland launched aviation operations amid increased Russian attacks.

Reported by: Rana Taha with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Dharvi Vaid

Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and its surrounding regions overnight killed at least 12 people and injured more than 30, Ukrainian authorities said early Thursday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

What do we know about the Russian overnight attack on Kyiv?

The attack damaged residential buildings, a medical facility and an educational institution, the Kyiv city military administration said in a statement.

At least 12 people were killed in Kyiv, the administration added.

Another attack on the Brovary district in the broader Kyiv region killed one person and wounded another, Kyiv regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

"One industrial facility has been damaged. All relevant services are on site, working to extinguish the fire," he added.

In neighboring Poland, the Polish army said it started preventive military aviation operations to protect its airspace amid the Russian strikes. The Polish military often takes this measure amid heavy Russian strikes on Ukraine.

In Romania, the Defense Ministry said a drone crashed into an uninhabited area of the country of Tulcea during the Russian attacks.

Russia has stepped up attacks on the Ukrainian capital in recent month, with Ukraine also increasing attacks deep within Russia.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the immediate impact of the Russian strikes on Kyiv and its surrounding regions?

The overnight Russian strikes killed at least 12 people and injured more than 30 in Kyiv and its broader region. Residential buildings, a medical facility, and an educational institution were damaged in Kyiv.

What kind of attack did Russia launch on Kyiv?

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. An attack in the Brovary district also damaged an industrial facility.

How did neighboring countries respond to the Russian attacks?

The Polish army initiated preventive military aviation operations to secure its airspace. Additionally, a drone crashed into an uninhabited area in Tulcea, Romania, during the Russian attacks.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War Kyiv
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