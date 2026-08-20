Dalal Street Ends In Green As Sensex Jumps Over 620 Points, Nifty Tests 24,200

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmarks Sensex, Nifty closed significantly higher Thursday.

Gains spurred by Wall Street rebound, strong Asian markets.

Easing US Treasury yields further improved global risk sentiment.

The Indian benchmark indices gained on Thursday as the Sensex jumped over 628 points to settle at 77,537 and the Nifty ended trade 153 points higher at 24,231 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Eternal, Kotak Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Titan, HCLTech, IndiGo and Tata Steel.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.68 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Media index rose 2.13 per cent and the Nifty Chemicals index dropped 0.50 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex rang the opening bell above 77,400, rallying more than 500 points, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed close to 150 points and crossed 24,200, as of 9:15 AM.

Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a firmer undertone on Thursday, supported by an overnight rebound on Wall Street and gains across Asian markets. Easing US Treasury yields have also improved global risk sentiment, providing a positive backdrop for domestic equities.

However, persistent geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East is likely to keep investors cautious, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

All 30 Sensex Stocks In Green

All 30 Sensex companies were trading in positive territory during early deals. Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the biggest gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 407.99 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Asian Markets Rally

Asian markets were trading higher, with South Korea's Kospi rebounding 5.74 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also quoting higher.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO: NSE May Trade Its Own Shares After BSE Listing, What The Proposed Plan Means

The gains came after US indices ended a three-day losing streak. The US Treasury's announcement of plans to more than double long-dated debt buybacks pulled the 10-year Treasury yield down to 4.65 per cent.

The S&P 500 gained 0.21 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.16 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 120 points, Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct, said.

US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Brent Crude Trades Higher

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.20 per cent higher at USD 91.87 per barrel.

“The decline in US bond yields indicates a positive potential construct for equity markets, globally,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Sensex, Nifty Extend Losing Streak

Indian equities ended lower on Wednesday. The Sensex declined 325.78 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 76,909.68, marking its fourth consecutive session of losses.

The Nifty also extended its losing streak to seven days, falling 76.60 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 24,078.30.

ALSO READ: Rakhi 2026 Is Just A Week Away: How To Plan Your Finances For The Festive Season