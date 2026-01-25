Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 03:47 PM (IST)

According to sources, the Centre has finalised Padma honours for 45 individuals from across India, recognising contributions to social service, arts, education, agriculture and community welfare.

Sources also said that environmentalist Mohan Nagar from Madhya Pradesh will be conferred the Padma Shri 2026.

As per sources, the list of awardees includes:

  1. Anke Gowda
  2. Armida Fernandez
  3. Bhagwandas Raikwar
  4. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
  5. Brij Lal Bhat
  6. Budhri Tati
  7. Charan Hembram
  8. Chiranji Lal Yadav
  9. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
  10. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
  11. Hally War
  12. Inderjit Singh Sidhu
  13. K Pajanivel
  14. Kailash Chandra Pant
  15. Khem Raj Sundriyal
  16. Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G
  17. Kumarasamy Thangaraj
  18. Mahendra Kumar Mishra
  19. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
  20. Mohan Nagar
  21. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
  22. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
  23. Nuruddin Ahmed
  24. Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan
  25. Padma Gurmet
  26. Pokhila Lekthepi
  27. Punniamurthy Natesan
  28. R Krishnan
  29. Raghupat Singh
  30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
  31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
  32. Rama Reddy Mamidi
  33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole
  34. S G Susheelamma
  35. Sangyusang S Pongener
  36. Shafi Shauq
  37. Shrirang Devaba Lad
  38. Shyam Sundar
  39. Simanchal Patro
  40. Suresh Hanagavadi
  41. Taga Ram Bheel
  42. Techi Gubin
  43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
  44. Vishwa Bandhu
  45. Yumnam Jatra Singh

The awards recognise decades of dedicated service across diverse fields.

Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
