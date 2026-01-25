Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List

According to sources, the Centre has finalised Padma honours for 45 individuals from across India, recognising contributions to social service, arts, education, agriculture and community welfare.

Sources also said that environmentalist Mohan Nagar from Madhya Pradesh will be conferred the Padma Shri 2026.

As per sources, the list of awardees includes:

Anke Gowda Armida Fernandez Bhagwandas Raikwar Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda Brij Lal Bhat Budhri Tati Charan Hembram Chiranji Lal Yadav Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya Gafruddin Mewati Jogi Hally War Inderjit Singh Sidhu K Pajanivel Kailash Chandra Pant Khem Raj Sundriyal Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G Kumarasamy Thangaraj Mahendra Kumar Mishra Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai Mohan Nagar Naresh Chandra Dev Varma Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala Nuruddin Ahmed Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan Padma Gurmet Pokhila Lekthepi Punniamurthy Natesan R Krishnan Raghupat Singh Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar Rama Reddy Mamidi Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole S G Susheelamma Sangyusang S Pongener Shafi Shauq Shrirang Devaba Lad Shyam Sundar Simanchal Patro Suresh Hanagavadi Taga Ram Bheel Techi Gubin Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam Vishwa Bandhu Yumnam Jatra Singh

The awards recognise decades of dedicated service across diverse fields.

