Republic Day 2026: Top Quotes From Freedom Fighters And National Leaders

Republic Day, observed every year on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution and formally became a sovereign republic. Beyond parades and official ceremonies, the day serves as a powerful reminder of the ideas, sacrifices, and voices that shaped the nation. At the heart of these celebrations lie the words of freedom fighters and leaders whose slogans and quotes continue to inspire generations.

From the struggle for independence to the responsibility of sustaining democracy, these timeless words capture the spirit of liberty, unity, and national pride. As India marks Republic Day 2026, revisiting these quotes helps reconnect with the ideals that built the republic and continue to guide it.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2026: Interesting Facts About January 26 You Probably Didn’t Know

Timeless Quotes On Nationhood

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly.", Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

"Liberty is the breath of life to nations.", George Bernard Shaw

"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people", Bhagat Singh

"Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.", B. R. Ambedkar

"Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.", Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

"Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good.", Jawaharlal Nehru

"We must re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the people and the country.", Dr Rajendra Prasad

"In a democracy, the well-being, individuality and happiness of every citizen is important for the overall prosperity, peace, and happiness of the nation.", A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

"Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper.", Swami Vivekananda

"You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist.", Indira Gandhi

"Let freedom reign. The Sun never set on so glorious a human achievement.", Nelson Mandela

"It always seems impossible until it’s done.", Nelson Mandela

Voices That Echoed India’s Struggle

"Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it.", Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Give me blood, I will give you freedom.", Subhash Chandra Bose

"Jai Hind.", Subhash Chandra Bose

"Vande Mataram.", Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

"You must be the change you wish to see in the world.", Mahatma Gandhi

"Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; where knowledge is free.", Rabindranath Tagore

"The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong.", Lal Bahadur Shastri

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.", Bhagat Singh