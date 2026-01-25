Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleRepublic Day 2026: Top Quotes From Freedom Fighters And National Leaders

Republic Day 2026: Top Quotes From Freedom Fighters And National Leaders

On Republic Day 2026, revisit powerful quotes from India’s freedom fighters, leaders, and global icons that reflect the spirit of democracy, unity, and nationhood.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 03:36 PM (IST)

Republic Day, observed every year on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution and formally became a sovereign republic. Beyond parades and official ceremonies, the day serves as a powerful reminder of the ideas, sacrifices, and voices that shaped the nation. At the heart of these celebrations lie the words of freedom fighters and leaders whose slogans and quotes continue to inspire generations.

From the struggle for independence to the responsibility of sustaining democracy, these timeless words capture the spirit of liberty, unity, and national pride. As India marks Republic Day 2026, revisiting these quotes helps reconnect with the ideals that built the republic and continue to guide it.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2026: Interesting Facts About January 26 You Probably Didn’t Know

Timeless Quotes On Nationhood

  • "We are Indians, firstly and lastly.", Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
  • "Liberty is the breath of life to nations.", George Bernard Shaw
  • "The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people", Bhagat Singh
  • "Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.", B. R. Ambedkar
  • "Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.", Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • "Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good.", Jawaharlal Nehru
  • "We must re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the people and the country.", Dr Rajendra Prasad
  • "In a democracy, the well-being, individuality and happiness of every citizen is important for the overall prosperity, peace, and happiness of the nation.", A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
  • "Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper.", Swami Vivekananda
  • "You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist.", Indira Gandhi
  • "Let freedom reign. The Sun never set on so glorious a human achievement.", Nelson Mandela
  • "It always seems impossible until it’s done.", Nelson Mandela

Voices That Echoed India’s Struggle

  • "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it.", Bal Gangadhar Tilak
  • "Give me blood, I will give you freedom.", Subhash Chandra Bose
  • "Jai Hind.", Subhash Chandra Bose
  • "Vande Mataram.", Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
  • "You must be the change you wish to see in the world.", Mahatma Gandhi
  • "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; where knowledge is free.", Rabindranath Tagore
  • "The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong.", Lal Bahadur Shastri
  • "It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.", Bhagat Singh

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Republic Day Republic Day 2026 India Republic Day Quotes Freedom Fighters Quotes Indian Leaders Quotes
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD National Working President In Leadership Transition
Tejashwi Yadav Appointed RJD National Working President In Leadership Transition
World
Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? Indian-Origin Man Killed In Canada, Gang War Angle Under Scanner
Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? Indian-Origin Man Killed In Canada, Gang War Angle Under Scanner
World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
India
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget