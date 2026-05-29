Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 29 May 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 29 May 2026"

Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: Who Gets Ministerial Berth In Shivakumar's Team? Congress weighs Karnataka cabinet reshuffle as DK Shivakumar eyes CM post, with Siddaramaiah camp seeking key roles and wider representation. Read More

'Those Disrupting Religious Events Will Meet Fate Of Ravana, Kansa': CM Yogi At a rally in Mau, UP CM Yogi Adityanath warned those disrupting religious events of strict action and said the state's anti-mafia drive had improved law and order. Read More

'They Called Bride’s Family Beggars': SC Slams Dowry Humiliation In Strong Remarks The judges referred to the expectation of cash and valuables from the bride’s family as an attempt to “squeeze” daughters-in-law. Read More

'No Nuclear Bomb, Open Hormuz Immediately': Trump Sets Terms For Iran Trump says Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon and should immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a proposed agreement. Read More

Shouting Down Journalists Is Not PR, And Media Silencing Limited (MSL) Deserves To Be Called Out. Netflix Over To You The Maa Behen cast interview was recorded on agency cameras. I dare them to release the full, unedited footage so people can see how it was abruptly shut down when asked about ongoing Bollywood issues. Read More

'I Won't Trivialise That Equation': Pooja Bhatt on Why Her Relationship With Bobby Deol Ended Pooja Bhatt opens up about her past romance with Bobby Deol, calling it a "magical time" while choosing dignity over explaining their breakup. She says, "It worked till it didn't." Read More

SC Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games 2026 Trials Supreme Court flagged that political commitments do not exempt elite athletes from strict global anti-doping compliance. Read More

Cramping Jannik Sinner, World No. 1, Stunned By Juan Manuel Cerundolo At Roland Garros With the victory, Juan Manuel became the first player since 2000 to successfully defeat the top-seeded men's player at Roland Garros prior to the third round. Read More

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More