'They Walk Among Us': Trump’s New Immigration Website Goes Live, Sparks Outrage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom White House launched sci-fi themed website spotlighting immigration arrests.

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Features interactive map showing immigration arrest data nationwide.

The White House has launched a controversial new website using a sci-fi themed presentation to spotlight immigration arrests and promote the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda.

The website, unveiled Thursday, adopts imagery and language associated with extraterrestrial conspiracy culture while referring to undocumented immigrants as “aliens”, a term rooted in US immigration law but widely criticised by opponents as inflammatory and dehumanising.

Styled with visuals resembling the opening crawl of the Star Wars films, the site greets visitors with animated text set against a star-filled backdrop and space-themed graphics. The messaging also blends references to UFO lore with immigration enforcement statistics.

“They walk among us,” the site states in its opening section, before claiming that “aliens” have lived in American communities for decades.

“They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences. With one exception – they do not belong here,” the webpage adds.

3.1 Million Encounters

The launch reflects the administration’s increasingly aggressive rhetorical approach to immigration enforcement as Trump continues prioritising border security and deportation operations.

The website prominently features a live-style counter showing more than 3.1 million “encounters”, though it does not clearly specify the timeframe for the figure. The number appears to align with immigration encounter statistics previously cited in a 2024 report released by House Homeland Security Republicans during Trump’s presidential campaign.

The site also includes an interactive heat map displaying immigration arrest data across the United States using information sourced from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Users can search by city or state to view arrest totals, detainees’ countries of origin, and alleged criminal charges or suspected gang affiliations linked to those arrested.

In addition, the platform links directly to ICE’s online reporting system, encouraging users to submit tips regarding what the White House describes as “suspicious aliens”.

White House Defends Use Of Term “Alien”

The administration has defended its use of the term “alien”, pointing to its longstanding legal definition under the Immigration and Nationality Act, where it refers to non-citizens living in the United States.

Trump officials have repeatedly used phrases such as “criminal illegal aliens” in immigration-related statements and Department of Homeland Security announcements.

“Alien.gov” Domains And UFO Speculation

The website’s rollout follows months of online speculation after the White House quietly registered the domains “Alien.gov” and “Aliens.gov” earlier this year.

At the time, some observers believed the domains could be linked to Trump’s pledge to release additional government records involving UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena. Interest increased after the administration posted teaser content on social media featuring imagery linked to extraterrestrial culture, including crop circles and searchlights scanning the night sky.

On Thursday afternoon, the White House shared a short promotional video on X showing a glowing searchlight hovering over a field marked with the word “Loading”, fuelling anticipation ahead of the site’s official launch.

The administration ultimately used the concept as a political messaging vehicle focused on immigration rather than extraterrestrial disclosures.

Expanded Deportation Push Under DHS

The website arrives as the Department of Homeland Security continues expanding immigration enforcement efforts nationwide under Trump’s renewed deportation initiative.

Since returning to office, Trump has directed federal agencies to increase detention capacity, expand cooperation with local law enforcement and accelerate deportation proceedings for undocumented immigrants.

The administration argues these policies are necessary to combat violent crime, gang activity and illegal border crossings. DHS and ICE frequently publicise arrests involving individuals accused of offences such as homicide, drug trafficking and sexual assault.

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However, recent reports from immigration policy researchers have suggested that a majority of immigrants held in ICE detention facilities do not have criminal convictions, raising concerns about the scale and scope of enforcement tactics being employed.

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