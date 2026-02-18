Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For 37 Seats; Voting On March 16: Know Details

ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For 37 Seats; Voting On March 16: Know Details

ECI announces Rajya Sabha polls for 37 seats across 10 states with voting and counting scheduled for March 16, 2026.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 10:48 AM (IST)

The Election Commission of India has scheduled biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha to fill 37 vacancies across 10 states, with polling set for March 16, 2026. The move comes as the terms of 37 sitting members of the Council of States are due to conclude in April this year.

According to the poll body, the election process will formally begin with the issuance of notifications on February 26, 2026. The counting of votes will take place on the same day as polling, ensuring a swift declaration of results.

Terms Of 37 Rajya Sabha Members End In April

The biennial elections are being conducted as part of the routine retirement cycle of Rajya Sabha members. Unlike the Lok Sabha, the Upper House is not dissolved; instead, one-third of its members retire every two years, maintaining continuity in parliamentary proceedings.

With 37 seats falling vacant, political parties across the concerned states are expected to begin internal deliberations over candidate nominations in the coming days.

Polling & Counting On Same Day

The Election Commission has confirmed that voting will be held on March 16, and ballot counting will follow immediately thereafter. Rajya Sabha members are elected indirectly by elected Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) through a system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote.

Given the arithmetic in various state assemblies, the outcome in several states may already be predictable, while contests in others could see competitive cross-voting scenarios.

Published at : 18 Feb 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
