Bangladesh Cuts Shop Hours To 8 PM, Billboards By 7 PM Amid Energy Crisis: India To Help?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh tightened commercial hours due to severe energy crisis.

Shops, markets, events close by 8 pm nationwide.

Measures followed minister seeking diesel from India.

Essential services like hospitals, pharmacies remain exempt.

Bangladesh has tightened restrictions on commercial activity as a worsening energy crunch puts pressure on electricity generation, coming days after the country's Energy Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood sought additional diesel supplies from India. Under a new government directive issued on August 12, shopping malls, markets and shops across Bangladesh will have to close by 8 pm. The timing of the decision is significant. The restrictions were announced shortly after Mahmood raised the issue of additional diesel supplies with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, as Dhaka looks to address fuel and gas shortages affecting power generation.

Bangladesh Puts Nationwide Curbs On Commercial Lighting

The latest directive fixes operating hours for commercial establishments between 11 am and 8 pm. The order, issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, applies beyond Dhaka and has been circulated to mayors and administrators of city corporations, as well as divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

The government has also ordered illuminated billboards to be switched off by 7 pm. Decorative lighting has been prohibited altogether under the new measures, as per reports.

The notification states that "all types of decorative or illuminated lighting will remain switched off."

The restrictions extend to public events as well. Fairs, trade fairs and cultural programmes taking place across the country have been instructed to finish by 8 pm.

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Power Crisis Drives Government's 'Quick Fix'

A senior official in the BNP administration, speaking to Network18 on condition of anonymity, said the measures were intended to curb electricity consumption, particularly from artificial lighting.

The directive reflects the government's attempt to reduce demand at a time when prolonged power cuts have been reported in residential areas. Limiting commercial operating hours and non-essential lighting provides authorities with an immediate mechanism to reduce electricity consumption without imposing a complete shutdown of businesses.

India Connection: Dhaka Seeks Extra Diesel Supplies

The restrictions come against the backdrop of Bangladesh seeking greater energy assistance from India. Energy Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood recently approached New Delhi for additional diesel supplies during discussions with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma. The request came amid shortages of fuel and gas that have affected electricity generation and contributed to longer power interruptions in parts of Bangladesh.

The sequence of events highlights the interconnected nature of Bangladesh's current energy challenges. While Dhaka is seeking additional fuel supplies from India, it is simultaneously attempting to reduce domestic electricity demand through restrictions on commercial establishments, lighting and public events.

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Fairs And Cultural Events Also Face New Deadline

The government's measures are not limited to shops and markets. Authorities have ordered fairs, trade fairs and cultural programmes currently taking place or scheduled to be held across Bangladesh to conclude by 8 pm.

The directive specifically says that "ongoing/upcoming fairs, trade fairs and cultural programmes across the country conclude by 8:00 pm."

The nationwide distribution of the order indicates that the government intends the restrictions to be implemented across administrative regions rather than treating the problem as one confined to Dhaka.

Restaurants, Hospitals And Pharmacies Exempt

The revised operating rules came into effect from Wednesday. Commercial establishments covered by the order can operate between 11 am and 8 pm, while illuminated billboards must be turned off by 7 pm.

However, the government has carved out exemptions for certain essential services. Restaurants, hospitals and pharmacies are not covered by the new restrictions.