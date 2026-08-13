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English NewsNewsIndiaJharkhand Students Protest: FIR Against 600 Protesters After March To Assembly

Jharkhand Students Protest: FIR Against 600 Protesters After March To Assembly

The case names 100 protesters, while another 500 unidentified students and other participants have also been booked.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 12:51 PM (IST)

An FIR has been registered against around 600 protesters following a march towards the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi. The case names 100 protesters, while another 500 unidentified students and other participants have also been booked.

The students' agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 20th day on Thursday, with protesters maintaining that they will continue the demonstration until their demands are addressed.

What Are The Protesters Demanding?

The ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’ has been staging its protest at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. The protesters are seeking greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests and an independent investigation by the CBI or a committee comprising retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

The agitation intensified after protesters attempted to march towards the Assembly on Monday. Security forces used batons, water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The incident prompted the BJP to call a statewide bandh in protest against the police action.

BJP, Congress Trade Charges

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday threatened to begin a hunger strike if the demand for a CBI inquiry was not accepted within a week. The ABVP has also announced plans for demonstrations at more than 1,200 universities in connection with the issue.

Das has demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each of the 19 people who died during the 2024 excise constable physical examination. ABVP leaders have also raised questions over the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), citing multiple changes in its composition and questioning its credibility.

The BJP has accused the Hemant Soren-led government of attempting to suppress the students' movement. The Congress, in response, alleged that the BJP was politicising the agitation and had brought workers from outside Jharkhand to disrupt the protests.

Hunger Strikes Add To Pressure

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike, is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital after his health deteriorated. He has sought permission from the Ranchi civil surgeon to return to the protest venue, saying his “soul” remained with the students' movement.

Four other students on hunger strike were also receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Six rounds of discussions between government representatives and the protesting students have so far failed to resolve the impasse.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said his government is committed to reforming the recruitment examination system. He has assured the protesters that the 14th JPSC examination would be cancelled, while accusing the BJP of attempting to exploit the agitation for political gains.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Protest JPSC Protest
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