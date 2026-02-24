Sanjay Dutt met Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. He described it as a pleasure and appreciated the blessings and positive exchange.
‘Rajya Sabha Ticket Loading Or Munna Bhai Sequel Plot,’ Asks Internet As Sanjay Dutt Meets Yogi Adityanath
Sanjay Dutt met Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and described their interaction as a “positive exchange”.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photograph from the meeting and the Internet can’t stop guessing the purpose of the meetup. While some users wondered whether the visit hinted at a political move, others jokingly speculated if the duo discussed a sequel to Munna Bhai.
Sanjay Dutt Meets Yogi Adityanath
“It was a pleasure meeting Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow. Truly appreciate the blessings and the positive exchange,” wrote Sanjay Dutt while sharing a picture with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The picture shows Dutt and Adityanath shaking hands as they pose for the camera.
Take A Look At The Picture Below:
It was a pleasure meeting Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow.— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 23, 2026
Truly appreciate the blessings and the positive exchange. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tpFQcBTd5W
The picture, since being shared a day ago on X, has received significant traction. While many like dthe picture, others dropped comments on it.
One social media user pointed out Sanjay Dutt’s past association with the Samajwadi Party.
Another asked, “Sanjay Dutt + Yogi Adityanath meetup. Rajya Sabha ticket loading? Munna Bhai sequel plot? Or just pure ‘positive exchange’?”
Some even said, “Baba meeting baba.”
What’s Next For Sanjay Dutt?
On the professional front, Dutt was last seen in Telugu comedy-horror The Raja Saab and in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. He is now preparing for his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which also stars Ranveer Singh.
The actor also has several projects lined up, including Raja Shivaji, Baap, and KD: The Devil, keeping his schedule packed in the coming months.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Sanjay Dutt meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath?
What did social media users speculate about the meeting?
Users speculated if the meeting hinted at a political move, a Rajya Sabha ticket, or a sequel to Munna Bhai. Some humorously noted it as 'Baba meeting baba'.
What are Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films?
Sanjay Dutt is preparing for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. He also has several other projects lined up, including 'Raja Shivaji', 'Baap', and 'KD: The Devil'.