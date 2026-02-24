Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photograph from the meeting and the Internet can’t stop guessing the purpose of the meetup. While some users wondered whether the visit hinted at a political move, others jokingly speculated if the duo discussed a sequel to Munna Bhai.

Sanjay Dutt Meets Yogi Adityanath

“It was a pleasure meeting Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow. Truly appreciate the blessings and the positive exchange,” wrote Sanjay Dutt while sharing a picture with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The picture shows Dutt and Adityanath shaking hands as they pose for the camera.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

It was a pleasure meeting Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow.



Truly appreciate the blessings and the positive exchange. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tpFQcBTd5W — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 23, 2026

The picture, since being shared a day ago on X, has received significant traction. While many like dthe picture, others dropped comments on it.

One social media user pointed out Sanjay Dutt’s past association with the Samajwadi Party.

Another asked, “Sanjay Dutt + Yogi Adityanath meetup. Rajya Sabha ticket loading? Munna Bhai sequel plot? Or just pure ‘positive exchange’?”

Some even said, “Baba meeting baba.”

What’s Next For Sanjay Dutt?

On the professional front, Dutt was last seen in Telugu comedy-horror The Raja Saab and in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. He is now preparing for his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which also stars Ranveer Singh.

The actor also has several projects lined up, including Raja Shivaji, Baap, and KD: The Devil, keeping his schedule packed in the coming months.







