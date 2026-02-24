Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Rajya Sabha Ticket Loading Or Munna Bhai Sequel Plot,’ Asks Internet As Sanjay Dutt Meets Yogi Adityanath

‘Rajya Sabha Ticket Loading Or Munna Bhai Sequel Plot,’ Asks Internet As Sanjay Dutt Meets Yogi Adityanath

Sanjay Dutt met Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and described their interaction as a “positive exchange”.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photograph from the meeting and the Internet can’t stop guessing the purpose of the meetup. While some users wondered whether the visit hinted at a political move, others jokingly speculated if the duo discussed a sequel to Munna Bhai.

Sanjay Dutt Meets Yogi Adityanath

“It was a pleasure meeting Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow. Truly appreciate the blessings and the positive exchange,” wrote Sanjay Dutt while sharing a picture with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The picture shows Dutt and Adityanath shaking hands as they pose for the camera. 

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

The picture, since being shared a day ago on X, has received significant traction. While many like dthe picture, others dropped comments on it. 

One social media user pointed out Sanjay Dutt’s past association with the Samajwadi Party. 

Another asked, “Sanjay Dutt + Yogi Adityanath meetup. Rajya Sabha ticket loading? Munna Bhai sequel plot? Or just pure ‘positive exchange’?”

Some even said, “Baba meeting baba.”

What’s Next For Sanjay Dutt?

On the professional front, Dutt was last seen in Telugu comedy-horror The Raja Saab and in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.  He is now preparing for his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which also stars Ranveer Singh.

The actor also has several projects lined up, including Raja Shivaji, Baap, and KD: The Devil, keeping his schedule packed in the coming months.



Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sanjay Dutt meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath?

Sanjay Dutt met Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. He described it as a pleasure and appreciated the blessings and positive exchange.

What did social media users speculate about the meeting?

Users speculated if the meeting hinted at a political move, a Rajya Sabha ticket, or a sequel to Munna Bhai. Some humorously noted it as 'Baba meeting baba'.

What are Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films?

Sanjay Dutt is preparing for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. He also has several other projects lined up, including 'Raja Shivaji', 'Baap', and 'KD: The Devil'.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt YOGI ADITYANATH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
‘Rajya Sabha Ticket Loading Or Munna Bhai Sequel Plot,’ Asks Internet As Sanjay Dutt Meets Yogi Adityanath
‘Rajya Sabha Ticket Loading Or Munna Bhai Sequel Plot,’ Asks Internet As Sanjay Dutt Meets Yogi Adityanath
Entertainment
‘Dhurandhar Ya Animal…,’ O’Romeo Actor Speaks As Vishal Bhardwaj’s Film Mints Rs 57.45 Cr At Box Office
‘Dhurandhar Ya Animal…,’ O’Romeo Actor Speaks As Vishal Bhardwaj’s Film Mints Rs 57.45 Cr At Box Office
Entertainment
'We Take Full Responsibility', BAFTA Apologises After Racial Slur Shouted At Michael B Jordan, Delroy Lindo
'We Take Full Responsibility', BAFTA Apologises After Racial Slur Shouted At Michael B Jordan, Delroy Lindo
Entertainment
Aamir Khan Spends Four Days Convincing Arijit Singh To Sing For Ek Din After Playback Singing Exit
Aamir Khan Spends Four Days Convincing Arijit Singh To Sing For Ek Din After Playback Singing Exit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget