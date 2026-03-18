Explosions Heard In Riyadh; Iran Supreme Leader Vows Revenge, Says 'Criminal Murderers' Will Pay

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Two loud explosions were reported in Riyadh on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. The blasts came shortly after residents in the capital received a “hostile threat” alert on their mobile phones.

Following the killing of Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that “criminals” will have to “pay soon for his blood.”

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said intelligence minister Esmail Khatib was killed in overnight strikes on Tehran, adding that “surprises can be expected this day on all the fronts.”

Larijani was killed in Israeli strikes a day earlier. His son Mortaza Larijani and deputy for national security Alireza Bayat were also killed. Reacting to the deaths, Donald Trump said, "Their leaders are gone. It's an evil group."

Strikes On Energy Infrastructure Escalate Tensions

Iranian state media reported attacks on facilities linked to the South Pars gas field. In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issued a “firm and clear warning”, threatening the “fuel, energy and gas infrastructures” of those behind the strikes.

Israel’s air force said it carried out “wide-scale airstrikes” targeting “command centres” in Tehran.

The United States said it struck Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz using “multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions”. The US Central Command said the missiles posed a risk to international shipping.

Indian Tankers Return Safely Amid Crisis

An Indian-flagged LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, reached Kandla port at around 2:30am on Tuesday after sailing from the Strait of Hormuz. Another vessel, Shivalik, had reached Mundra port a day earlier.

The two ships were carrying about 97,712 tonnes of LPG, equivalent to a day’s cooking gas requirement in India.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said efforts are underway to ensure the safe passage of 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers still in the region, with monitoring by the Directorate General of Shipping.

Oil Prices Surge Amid Escalating Conflict

Oil markets reacted sharply as tensions intensified. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded near $96 per barrel after rising nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday, while Brent settled above $103, according to Bloomberg.

Trump Faces Internal Backlash, Counterterror Chief Resigns

Amid growing domestic criticism, Joe Kent, head of the US National Counterterrorism Centre, resigned, stating Iran “posed no imminent threat” and that Washington “started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby”.

Trump called the resignation a “good thing that he's out because he said that Iran was not a threat”, describing Kent as a “nice guy” who was “very weak on security”.

Fresh Strikes And Regional Spillover

Iran said it struck “100 Israeli targets” in Tel Aviv to avenge Larijani’s death. Explosions were also reported in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, with interceptions in Saudi Arabia.

Israeli strikes reportedly hit central Beirut and its southern suburbs, with Lebanese media reporting casualties.

Iran also targeted Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and the Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE. The UAE said it was targeted by 12 missiles and 27 drones on Wednesday. Missile alerts sounded in Dubai, while Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile headed towards the Prince Sultan Air Base. Two drones targeting Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter were also intercepted.

Arrests And Nuclear Site Concerns

Iran’s intelligence ministry said it arrested over 100 alleged “monarchist cells”, along with suspected spies and individuals accused of cooperating with an outlawed television channel.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran informed it that a projectile struck the premises of its Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening.